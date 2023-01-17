Bloomington police to offer vouchers for headlight, taillight repairs

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington drivers facing possible citations for headlight or taillight malfunctions may soon receive a more welcome slip of paper from police: a voucher for repairs.

“This program will enhance traffic safety in our community and provide the financial support to anyone who needs light-related repairs,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “This type of engagement is solution based and an act of true kindness to motorists, their occupants and a police officer that will never forget it.”

Bloomington city and law enforcement officials on Tuesday unveiled plans to hand out vouchers worth $250 for parts and labor to replace broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. Patrol officers will carry the vouchers starting Feb. 1.

The program is called “Lights On!” and was started by Minneapolis based non-profit MicroGrants, which provides small grants to low-income people to help their career or business, said CEO Don Samuels.

“It’s a great opportunity to give to the community a totally safe program that we don’t complaints (with) and we’re looking forward to that joy being spread among the citizens of Bloomington,” Samuels said.

Funding comes from representatives of Country Financial, who donated $6,000 that was matched by MicroGrants. A spokesman said the Bloomington-based insurance company has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations supporting first responders, as well as teachers, military servicemembers and veterans.

Samuels said Bloomington is the second municipality in Illinois to introduce the program, after Romeoville, and the organization plans to expand services nationwide.

“I would have loved this when I was a patrol officer,” said Sgt. Keil Nowers, head of community engagement with BPD.

Under the new program, an officer who initiates a traffic stop for a defective taillight, headlight or turn signal has the ability to issue a voucher if there are no other violations or citations necessary.

“Instead of that,” Nowers said, “you’re getting no ticket, and you’re getting free money, even.”

Last year, Bloomington police conducted over 11,000 traffic stops, Simington said. About 2,500 of those were for general equipment violations, and only 2% of those were issued citations, he said. Others received warnings.

When drivers receive a voucher, Simington said, it is signed and dated by the officer. They then have 14 days to get the malfunction repaired and will be asked to answer a survey related to the program and their experience.

If an officer does cite someone for a general equipment violation, the individual can bring in proof of the repair within seven days of that citation being issued, Simington said.

Vouchers can be used at Walmart, Autozone or Advanced Auto Parts locations in Bloomington-Normal, Nowers said.

“The best part of it all, no taxpayer dollars are going in this either,” he said. “This is completely locally and MicroGrant-funded.”

Simington said he learned about “Lights On!” through law enforcement newsletters and was first approached about a year ago.

“The outcomes will be beneficial for the community and for the officers who extend this gesture, leading to positive interactions and more trust-building outcomes,” Simington said.

Every officer at BPD will have access to the vouchers, officials said.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe joked that it would have been nice if the program started three weeks ago when he was stopped for a similar violation, but overall it will make a genuine difference in the community.

“The police department takes the responsibility to protect and serve the city very seriously but they also place value on the work that they do with the residents to make our neighborhoods better places to live,” Mwilambwe said. “Policing is just one aspect of building a strong and safe community and partnering with this wonderful organization is a key part of that effort.”

