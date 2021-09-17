Bloomington parks director leaving role to head Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — Jay Tetzloff needs new business cards.

Tetzloff, director of both the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department and the Miller Park Zoo, will now serve as superintendent of the zoo, the city announced Friday. PRCA assistant director Eric Veal will serve as interim director of the department.

The shift is effective Sept. 19 and the city likely won't recruit for a permanent director until next year, Bloomington external affairs and communications manager Katherine Murphy confirmed to The Pantagraph.

Tetzloff's annual salary will be $95,000, adjusted from his $123,569.65 salary in 2020. Veal's annual salary will be $115,000, up from his $101,283.85 salary in 2020.

"The zoo and the zoo profession is near and dear to me," Tetzloff told The Pantagraph on Friday. "I can't see myself doing anything else than working at the zoo."

Tetzloff has held the dual director role since April 2015, when former city manager David Hales appointed him to lead the PRCA after former director John Kennedy resigned in July 2014 for a new job in Gilbert, Arizona.

At the time, Tetlzoff had been serving as the zoo's superintendent since 2009, when Kennedy hired him.

Before coming to Bloomington, Tetzloff was director of animal programs at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from 2005 to 2009 and senior zookeeper at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, from 1998 to 2005.

He said Friday that although he has "a passion for both" the department director and zoo superintendent roles, it's also "an absolute challenge to be a department head while also running a division."

The chance to hold just one position came after city manager Tim Gleason announced internally that he planned to recruit a zoo superintendent, Tetzloff said, adding that he advocated to be in the position himself.

"I got to choose," Tetzloff said. "(Gleason) and I had many discussions over the last couple months; he said he wants someone full time over at the zoo, and he gave me the choice. I got to chose the job I wanted."

"We’ve got some great momentum here, and need someone full time," Tetzloff said. "It's just too much for one person."

Tetzloff added that he's confident Veal, a 21-year city employee who was named assistant PRCA director in 2015, will transition well into leading the department.

"It's just the right time to make that change," Tetzloff said. "My stress has already come down. I’m ready to roll; I'm ready to dive full in."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

