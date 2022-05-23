Bloomington OKs Red Raccoon Games expansion incentives

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the owner of Red Raccoon Games intended to bring added retail business to the downtown area.

“We're excited and I know that word gets used a lot, about bring you this project especially because it’s the second major downtown project that we’ve brought before you in the last several weeks that are going to completely redefine vacant spaces in our downtown,” said Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.

The agreement will allow Red Raccoon Games owner Jamie Mathy to remodel and move into the Main Plaza building at 301 N. Main St., which is next to the store’s current location at 309 N. Main St. The project will allow the shop’s retail space to grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200 and the in-store game play area to go from 1,200 square feet to 3.500.

Two 2,500-square-foot retail spaces also will become available as part of the remodel.

Mathy previously told The Pantagraph the building has been empty for 13 years and it’s been even longer since it has been remodeled. The renovation also will update the sprinkler system and the elevator, making the 8,500-square-foot basement accessible for disabled people.

Mathy stepped down as Ward 1 alderman in March, the same day he was notified that the project could be a conflict of interest under Illinois law, according to a news release from the council.

Red Raccoon is expected to invest almost $1.6 million in the Main Plaza property, city documents said.

To make the project financially feasible, the incentive package will provide municipal sales and city property tax reimbursements and 12 parking passes at no cost for the Market Street parking garage.

Through the rebate, 50% of the municipal sales tax generated by Red Raccoon Games over six years will be reimbursed to Mathy’s LLCs, Forgetful Friends and Bowties and Fezzes, with the other 50% going to the city.

As for the two other retail spaces, 100% of the municipal sales tax generated by new businesses in those spaces would be reimbursed to Red Raccoon over six years, but that is “contingent on those two new businesses being new to the city,” according to council documents.

Economic & Community Development Director Melissa Hon said the tax incentive payments will be made until Mathy's business has received $196,900 or until the agreement ends on March 31, 2029.

All of the city's portion of the property tax for the Main Plaza property will be abated for six years.

The other two businesses also would be issued four of the parking spaces — two each — as part of the agreement.

Mathy also will be permitted to apply for up to $25,000 from the Harriett Fuller Rust façade grant program.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen voted for the agreement but said she was not comfortable with the 100% rebate incentive. Before the vote she asked if Mathy would be OK with a graduated tax rebate over the given period of time.

Hon said she could not speak for the developer but clarified that the incentive requires the developer to lease the two additional spaces and fulfill the requirements of the agreement to receive the money.

“It allows the developer the opportunity to bring in new retail and maybe earn that incentive faster,” Hon said. “Maybe it will occur in a three-year span or a five-year span or four-year span as opposed to a six-year span.”

“Or they may determine not to lease those spaces at all, but it allows the developer that opportunity to increase or shorten that term if they so choose,” she said.

Mathy previously said he is working with Catalyst Construction with the goal of moving into Main Plaza by late January or early February 2023.

Former Mennonite Hospital

In other business, the council unanimously approved a new marketing and redevelopment agreement between the city and Illinois Wesleyan University for 807 N. Main St., the vacant lot that once was the site of Mennonite Hospital and later the Electrolux offices.

The new agreement terminates a previous listing agreement with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty signed on July 9, 2018. Efforts to market and redevelop the site were hampered by “multiple macroeconomic factors” that impacted the commercial real estate market, both nationally and locally, according to council documents.

The city staff and representatives from IWU determined it would be prudent for both parties to terminate the Coldwell agreement and let the city handle marketing the site to private developers.

Details about the site and its marketing efforts are at bnbiz.org.

The site has sat vacant since the city purchased it in 2016 for $1.4 million.

A 4.8-acre tax increment financing district was created along on the north side of Chestnut Street at North Main Street to use property tax money generated by improvements on the site to foster economic development. It included three adjacent parcels owned by IWU and a former gas station.

Laborers Local 362

In another matter, the council also approved a new labor contract for four parking enforcement employees represented by Laborers Local 362. They will receive wage increases of 3% a year for three years, retroactive to May 1, 2022.

The increase will total about $3,500 in 2023.

The contract also reflects an adjustment for the parking crew leader to $20 an hour, which was agreed upon in 2021 by both the city and the union.

Other details include:

Updating the date for eligibility of longevity percentage versus a lump-sum payment.

Increasing the clothing allowance to $500 annually.

Clarifying language for overtime.

Allowing assignments to 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. shifts.

