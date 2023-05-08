BLOOMINGTON — A new liquor license classification in Bloomington that would allow for the sale of packaged alcohol and tastings at farmers markets was authorized by the City Council on Monday.

Farmers market staff members from Bloomington's economic and community development department requested the new classification in February.

The new classification would allow the sale of alcohol in its original packaging for off-premises consumption as well as tastings limited to one ounce of wine or wine-like beverages, two ounces of beer or half an ounce of spirits. Tastings would start no earlier than 9 a.m.

Staff also recommended a $100 annual fee for this new license.

The ordinance was recommended by the Bloomington's Liquor Commission last month.

Alderwoman Donna Boelen proposed tabling the measure because the minutes of the liquor commission meeting were not included in the council meeting packet and it therefore was unknown what the public thought about the new license.

Bloomington City Clerk Leslie Yocum clarified that there was not a public hearing at the liquor commission and although the minutes were not completed, background information and other details were included.

"When we do a public hearing, we do it for the creation of a license specific to a business," Yocum said. "And so this is creation of the license type."

Yocum added that if the new liquor license classification were approved, each license request would come before the liquor commission with the opportunity for public feedback. The council would then vote on each individual license request.

The ordinance was approved without opposition 8-0. Alderwoman Sheila Montney was absent.

Other business

The council also approved a $577,550 construction agreement between the city and AFE Construction of Peoria for remodeling work that would consolidate Bloomington's economic and community development department into one location.

This is the next step of an ongoing plan to utilize space within the Government Center in a way that would best serve the city's departments and the public, officials said. Relocations and buildouts have been completed for nine of the city's 13 departments.

The economic and community development department's staff members currently are on the second and third floors of the downtown building the city shares with McLean County.

Improvements would include the installation of new mechanical and electrical systems, plumbing and life safety upgrades, carpeting, paint, window treatments and the reconfiguration of existing cubicles and work spaces. The remodel also includes a new conference room, reception area and breakroom.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the city always knew there would have to be some level of buildout.

"This building I believe was opened in 2003 and my understanding is that it hasn't had a major renovation before we started to do this since that time," Tyus said.

Kyan Glenn of The Table Farm & Workshop explains how a pot of lettuce absorbs water on Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market. The market has moved outdoors for the season, and will return to the museum square from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October. Adam Hinkle, center, and his son Landon, 15, sell barbecue sauce and samples from Hink's Smokehouse on Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market Belle, of Bloomington, poses in front of a sign for the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market on Saturday. Obed Mullins, 3, of Bloomington gets a decorate-your-own-cupcake sticker book from Michelle Schneider of Compassionate Crumbs on Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.