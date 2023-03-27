BLOOMINGTON — A section of Constitution Trail at Hershey and Hamilton roads could finally be completed as a result of the Bloomington City Council's approval of an amendment to a 20-year-old annexation agreement on Monday.

Under the amendment, the developer of the Hershey Grove subdivision will build a crossing for the trail at Hershey, and the city will extend the existing trail east to the crossing. Advocates saw the amendments as a way to move the long-delayed project forward while critics questioned the use of public money and the safety of the crossing on a busy street.

In 2002, an annexation approved for Hershey Grove LLC related to the Hershey Grove subdivision. The petitioner had offered to dedicate land for the trail as part of the agreement but the city was unable to add an at-grade railroad crossing needed for the project.

An amendment was made in 2015 requiring a series of public improvements, including construction of sidewalks and various portions of the trail.

According to city documents, the developer spent close to $250,000 on that work. However, the inability to work around power poles on Hershey Road and other factors stalled the project, according to Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.

The amendment approved on Monday requires the completion of this part of the trail with the addition of a mid-block crossing.

However, the Bloomington Planning Commission recommended the denial of this proposal during a March 5 meeting after several members of the public questioned the safety and purpose of the crossing.

As a compromise, city staff suggested the use of grant funds being offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to install a multi-use path that would connect the trail on both sides of the proposed crossing.

The grant money has not been approved for this specific project but $500,000 in capital funding has been set aside for Bloomington projects.

Alderwoman Mollie Ward said the agreement sets a bad precedent for developers who don't fulfill their duties and drag a project out for years that doesn't live up to the city's expectations.

"The other thing that concerns me is now that we've come up with a grant, I think there are other portions of Constitution Trail that that grant money could well be spent on that we won't be able to spend it on," Ward said.

The council voted 6-2 in favor of the agreement with Ward and Alderman Tom Crumpler voting no. Alderman Jeff Crabill was absent.

