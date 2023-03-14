BLOOMINGTON — A $500,000 budget ordinance to fund of a series of violence reduction and prevention programs initiated by the Bloomington Police Department was approved by the City Council on Monday.

The city is expected to receive a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for preventing violence in Illinois communities.

However, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said Monday's budget ordinance will free up the $500,000 needed to launch these programs in fiscal 2024, which will begin May 1, 2023, in anticipation of the grant.

The department looks to spend $162,000 for access to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, a specialized computer network that contains digital images of ballistic evidence that could provide investigative leads to gunfire incidents in a timely manner.

It also plans to buy two mobile public safety trailer cameras for $70,000 to deter crime at public gatherings and hotspots for potential violence.

Additional programs include a gun buyback program, a youth summer camp and a gun lock purchase program.

The ordinance was amended at the request of Alderwoman Mollie Ward to shore up language about violence prevention and to direct city staff, prior to the next budget cycle, to develop measurable violence reduction targets and assess the overall success of each program.

Ward said the council has mentioned the idea of fiscal stewardship during its review of the fiscal 2024 budget over the past few weeks. And she felt it was important for the council to be held accountable to how it spends tax dollars.

"And I think that our community, our taxpayers, deserve to know how well the programs that we are spending their hard-earned money on, how well they're working," Ward said. "And I would like to see us, before the next budget cycle, actually have some data to review these programs and say, 'yay, they are working.'"

Alderman Nick Becker said he wasn't opposed to the amendment but it may be difficult to measure the overall effectiveness because results may not be tied to individual programs.

The council voted 7-1 in favor of the project with Alderwoman Donna Boelen voting no. Alderwoman Sheila Montney was absent.

The council also heard another budget presentation on Monday from Finance Director Scott Rathbun regarding the $290 million proposed city budget for fiscal 2024.

