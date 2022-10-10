Bloomington OKs $1.5M bid for water treatment plant improvements

BLOOMINGTON — To help ensure the safety of people living near or working at Bloomington's water treatment plant, the City Council on Monday approved a $1.5 million construction agreement with G.A. Rich and Sons out of Deer Creek for chemical system improvements.

The ordinance was included as part of the meeting's consent agenda, meaning it was on the list of items approved without comment. However, Alderman Nick Becker recused himself from the vote because the company he works for was identified in the project's paperwork.

In March 2020, the council approved a design contract for chemical system improvements. According to city documents, these upgrades would be for the plant's ammonia storage and feed system and chlorine gas scrubber to address deficiencies in the system's life safety, water quality integrity and reliability.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said a consultant reviewed the plant recently and said the systems should be updated right away because they don't meet the current standards for safety.

"There's a scrubber that's going to be put in that'll prevent the chlorine gas from escaping (and) the same type of thing for the ammonia systems too providing better controls and feed systems," Kothe said.

Kothe added that the upgrades weren't mandated but the facility is outdated and in need of the upgrades to protect those working at and living near the plant.

"If you're going to build a plant brand new today, you would be having to meet these standards," Kothe said.

The plant's existing ammonia system requires frequent manual adjustments to the feed rate throughout the day and has no emergency ventilation system in the event ammonia gas begins to leak.

It also lacks a gas scrubber, which can provide for emergency neutralization of chlorine gas in the event of a leak.

Only one bid was received for the improvements. Kothe said although the bid came in over budget, given the full schedules of other area contractors, the price was not out of line.