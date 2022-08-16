Bloomington officials hope state grant will kickstart $1.5M bike extension in 2024

BLOOMINGTON — The approval of a $1.2 million Illinois Department of Transportation grant could be the only thing preventing the construction of a 4,800-foot bike trail along Easy and Bunn streets between Lafayette Street and Hamilton Road to begin in 2024.

On Tuesday, city officials and representatives of Hutchison Engineering, who are designing the trail, held an open house-style meeting to gather public feedback on the project.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said this is one of the last steps in the first phase of the planning process for the proposed Constitution Trail extension. Public feedback then will be compiled into a project development report, which will become part of the public record.

Former Alderman Robert Fazzini said he is glad to see a project that has been under discussion for years finally move forward. He added that such a project had been under consideration when he served on the council a decade ago.

"We're a bike-riding community so I think it's a positive," Fazzini said.

Although several attendees were in support of another biking option for the city, some residents voice concerns about the accumulation of litter and possible illegal activities.

Some attendees suggested checking the police activity in the area to ensure public safety. The addition of blue light emergency phones along the trail also was suggested.

But before the project can move forward, the city must be awarded an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant. This state program offers funding for community-based projects that expand travel choices and improve the cultural, historic, aesthetic and environmental aspects of the state's transportation infrastructure, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website.

The preliminary cost estimate for the Constitution Trail is $1.5 million. The grant would cover $1.2 million of the project's costs, and the city would commit the other $300,000.

"At this point, we don't have construction money in the city's budget for this," Kothe said.

Kothe added that he will be applying for the grant in September and the city should know this spring whether it is one of the recipients. Even if the project is rejected for grant funding, the city can reapply next year.

If the city is awarded the ITEP grant, construction could start this spring and finish in November.

Engineering analysis with drawings, maps and aerial photography presented during the hearing will be available for public inspection on the city of Bloomington's website.