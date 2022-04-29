Bloomington, Normal to change website domains effective May 1

NORMAL — The City of Bloomington and Town of Normal are changing their website domains in May to add security.

The current sites — cityblm.org and normal.org — will become bloomingtonil.gov and normalil.gov beginning May 1, city and town officials announced Friday.

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. agency in charge of cybersecurity, encourages public entities to make this change,” said Vasu Gadhiraju, director of innovation and technology for Normal. “The new domain name makes it harder for malicious people to impersonate us.”

Users who use the old web addresses after the change will be redirected to the new, more secure, versions for at least three years.

The federal government allows municipalities to make the “.gov” domain change for free, but the city and town will have costs related to the transition for printed materials. That process will be completed gradually “through natural use.”

Craig McBeath, information technology director for Bloomington, said this change reminds community members the city and town “take cybersecurity seriously.”

“Since these domains can only be used by official government offices, residents can be sure our websites are a trusted source of information,” he said.

