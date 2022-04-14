Bloomington, Normal select new electric aggregation supplier

NORMAL — Bloomington and Normal have chosen Constellation NewEnergy Inc. as the communities’ new electric aggregation provider.

The supplier replaces Homefield Energy, which was chosen by the city and town in 2020 to replace MidAmerican Energy — an energy company that replaced Homefield several years prior.

The contract with Constellation NewEnergy will go into effect July 1 when the Homefield agreement expires.

Bloomington and Normal will be locked into a three-year fixed rate of $0.07859 per kilowatt hour. The new contract also includes a green energy option at a rate of Enhanced Renewable Energy Certificates at $0.08324 per kilowatt hour.

The new rates will be higher than current rates by $0.03619 per kilowatt hour and $0.03994 per kilowatt hour, respectively. Officials said in a news release that inflation caused the rate increase, but Constellation NewEnergy “provided the best overall value for the community.”

“With energy prices on the rise this agreement gives residents a choice,” Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said. “It’s an opportunity to lock in a low fixed rate for the next three years.”

Bloomington and Normal are part of Central Illinois Municipal Aggregation, a consortium of municipalities, school districts, small businesses and other entities that aggregate more than 60,000 electric accounts to purchase power at a reduced rate.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town does not benefit from the program.

“The program is purely for residents’ use and access,” she said. “Electric aggregation offers residents an option to save money and provides a predictable rate for budgeting purposes."

Participation in the electric aggregation program is optional and residential rate customers will have two opportunities to opt out of the program.

Constellation NewEnergy and Ameren will contact eligible customers by mail to offer the opportunity to opt out at no charge. Those who opt out will remain on their current supply choice.

Bloomington-Normal residents should direct questions regarding the electric aggregation program to 833-358-0518 or visit the Constellation customer service website.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

