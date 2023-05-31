Although dozens of municipal leaders lobbied to restore LGDF's share of income taxes received from individuals, trusts and estates to its original 10%, the legislature only managed to increase the share from 6.16% to 6.47%.
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, who was one of the municipal leaders who lobbied for additional LGDF funding before the House Cities and Villages Committee earlier this month, said he is grateful for the additional revenue and hopes economic conditions in the future will lead to the LGDF's full restoration.
"When the funds are received by the city, we will carefully consider how to make the most effective use of it as there is no shortage of needs for our growing city," Mwilambwe said. "Both the city council and staff place a high value on delivering the services residents need in the most cost effective way possible and these additional dollars will help us do that."
The LGDF was established as part of a compromise to the passage of a state income tax in 1969. At the time, the legislature agreed to a revenue-sharing agreement to ensure local governments received a cut of income tax revenue.
Before 2011, 10% of income tax collections were dedicated to the LGDF for municipalities and counties.
But when a temporary income tax increase was signed into law by Gov. Pat Quinn in 2011, that share dropped to 6%. Upon the passage of a permanent income tax increase in 2017, the LGDF share dropped to 5.45% of individual tax collections and 6.16% of corporate tax collections.
Heading into fiscal 2024, LGDF contributions were at 6.16% for individual income taxes and 6.85% for corporate income taxes.
Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn said the town collected $8.5 million in LGDF funding for the 2023 fiscal year.
If the rate had been set at 6.47% for that budget cycle, Normal would have received an additional $435,000.
"We have seen significant increases over the last few years in income tax but generally keep the outlook conservative," Huhn said. "Therefore, we would not necessarily increase the outlook much due to this change but certainly feel better that the state moved the needle in a positive direction."
However, not all Illinois municipal leaders were optimistic about the increase.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called for the return of the 10% share and claimed the state has "stolen" tax revenue below that amount.
GOP legislators voiced concerns that the state was not doing enough to restore the LGDF to its original funding level. If the state were to restore the 10% funding level this budget cycle, lawmakers said it would cost an additional $1.2 billion.
Photo Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined.
But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%.
While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income.
All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states.
Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases.
To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue.
Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax.
States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax
Photo Credit: Izabela23 / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.1%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.7%
Total individual income tax revenue: $2,359,093,000
Total tax revenue: $10,860,932,000
Total revenue: $21,256,402,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 28.4%
Total individual income tax revenue: $12,505,906,000
Total tax revenue: $44,011,586,000
Total revenue: $110,400,823,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.8%
Total individual income tax revenue: $11,704,328,000
Total tax revenue: $43,708,584,000
Total revenue: $103,264,080,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $1,744,674,000
Total tax revenue: $5,810,994,000
Total revenue: $14,835,230,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $9,590,894,000
Total tax revenue: $31,940,021,000
Total revenue: $75,170,061,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $6,434,162,000
Total tax revenue: $19,495,610,000
Total revenue: $50,023,462,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $15,412,766,000
Total tax revenue: $70,318,773,000
Total revenue: $119,261,406,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.5%
Total individual income tax revenue: $84,412,243,000
Total tax revenue: $276,549,753,000
Total revenue: $651,904,381,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 13.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 29.4%
Total individual income tax revenue: $10,923,158,000
Total tax revenue: $37,137,398,000
Total revenue: $79,427,041,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.2%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 39.1%
Total individual income tax revenue: $8,635,691,000
Total tax revenue: $22,065,012,000
Total revenue: $60,946,595,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 31.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $14,996,649,000
Total tax revenue: $48,311,690,000
Total revenue: $100,686,538,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 15.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $8,177,456,000
Total tax revenue: $30,416,426,000
Total revenue: $51,910,360,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 16.5%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 34.1%
Total individual income tax revenue: $17,414,713,000
Total tax revenue: $51,013,885,000
Total revenue: $105,809,443,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 18.1%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $67,963,993,000
Total tax revenue: $200,443,056,000
Total revenue: $376,214,893,000
Shutterstock
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 21.7%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 40.5%
Total individual income tax revenue: $17,030,628,000
Total tax revenue: $42,033,738,000
Total revenue: $78,310,759,000
Shutterstock
Contact Drew Zimmerman at 309-820-3276. Follow Drew on Twitter: @DZimmermanLee