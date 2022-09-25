Bloomington-Normal NAACP to host candidates forum Oct. 4

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will host a candidates forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., Bloomington. The nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Candidates have been invited for these elected positions: U.S. Congress for Illinois District 17, Illinois State Senate District 46, McLean County clerk and McLean County treasurer, the news release stated.

The forum is co-sponsored by the Central Illinois Chapter of the ACLU, Conexiones Latinas de McLean County, League of Women Voters of McLean County, LIFE Center for Independent Living, McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Prairie Pride Coalition and WGLT.

Candidates will present brief opening and closing statements. The moderators will then pose questions, and audience members may also submit questions for the candidates.

Masks and/or face shields will be required for this in-person event.

The local branch hosted its first Civics Project forum in March before the primary election. The forums are intended to educate constituents on the elections process.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/3178765049119604.