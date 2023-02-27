BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will host candidate forums March 9 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., in Bloomington.
The nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public, said the organization, which said it is partnering with the Omicron Delta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Candidates will include individuals running for school board elections, Heartland Community College's Board of Trustees, the Bloomington City Council and the Normal Town Council.
The school board candidates' forum will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the city council and Heartland Trustees candidates' forum will run from 7 p.m. till 8:30 p.m.
The organization said candidates would present brief opening and closing statements, a moderator will pose questions from community member and audience members may also submit questions.
The local branch previously hosted a
candidate forum in October 2022 with candidates for Illinois's 17th Congressional District, the 46th Illinois Senate District and McLean County treasurer and county clerk.
NAACP invited 8 candidates for local, state and federal office. Only 4 showed up, but public still informed.
B-N NAACP hosts candidate for local office
Dave Koehler (D) incumbent for Illinois State Senate district 46, spoke at the NAACP candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Church in Bloomington.
McLean County Moms Demand Action attended the NAACP's candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Church in Bloomington.
Kathy Michael (R) incumbent McLean County Clerk, spoke at the NAACP's candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Church in Bloomington.
Rebecca McNeil (R) incumbent McLean County treasurer, spoke at the NAACP's candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Church in Bloomington.
Laura McBurney (D) is running for McLean County clerk against incumbent Kathy Michael (R). Both spoke at the NAACP's candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 4, at Mt. Pisgah Church in Bloomington.
Georgine Chissell, Bloomington-Normal NAACP's political action chair, explained that half of the candidates invited to speak at Tuesday night's candidate forum chose not to attend the event.
