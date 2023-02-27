BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP will host candidate forums March 9 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., in Bloomington.

The nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public, said the organization, which said it is partnering with the Omicron Delta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Candidates will include individuals running for school board elections, Heartland Community College's Board of Trustees, the Bloomington City Council and the Normal Town Council.

The school board candidates' forum will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the city council and Heartland Trustees candidates' forum will run from 7 p.m. till 8:30 p.m.

The organization said candidates would present brief opening and closing statements, a moderator will pose questions from community member and audience members may also submit questions.

The local branch previously hosted a candidate forum in October 2022 with candidates for Illinois's 17th Congressional District, the 46th Illinois Senate District and McLean County treasurer and county clerk.

B-N NAACP hosts candidate for local office