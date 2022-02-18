 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington-Normal NAACP to hold workshops about 2022 elections

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP is inviting the public to attend four informational workshops about the impacts of the 2022 elections.

Three of the meetings will be on Zoom, while the other workshop will be presented in Spanish at the Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington.

The Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s Political Action Committee will facilitate the events.

People can register for the Zoom workshops at bit.ly/3GYBpnB.

Watch now: What's the impact of shorter election cycle in McLean County?

“People told me that they didn’t think their vote counted,” said Georgene Chissell, chair of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s PAC. “Many people do not understand how our votes make a difference in every aspect of our lives – from school to roads to the economy.”

When Where Who What 
Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.ZoomDavid Lewis and Sarah Grammar Presentation about city government and townships
Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. Zoom Laurie Wollrab and Meta Mickens-Baker Presentation about county government and school boards 
Saturday, May 21, at 5-7 p.m. 600 N. Western Ave, Bloomington Daynali Flores Rodriguez Presentation in Spanish about understanding the basics of government
Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Zoom Susan O'Neal Presentation about state and federal governments 

NAACP civics project members will follow up with workshop attendees in June to check if they are registered to vote.

082720-blm-loc-2museum

Georgene Chissell helps distribute materials on election information on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, during a 100th anniversary celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote, outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

The League of Women Voters of McLean County, YWCA McLean County, Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus, Conexiones Latinas de McLean County and the Western Avenue Community Center are co-sponsoring the events.

The 2022 primary election is June 28 and early voting begins May 19.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslides and floods kill at least 117 in Brazil's Petropolis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News