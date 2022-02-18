Bloomington-Normal NAACP to hold workshops about 2022 elections

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP is inviting the public to attend four informational workshops about the impacts of the 2022 elections.

Three of the meetings will be on Zoom, while the other workshop will be presented in Spanish at the Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington.

The Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s Political Action Committee will facilitate the events.

People can register for the Zoom workshops at bit.ly/3GYBpnB.

“People told me that they didn’t think their vote counted,” said Georgene Chissell, chair of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s PAC. “Many people do not understand how our votes make a difference in every aspect of our lives – from school to roads to the economy.”

When Where Who What Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. Zoom David Lewis and Sarah Grammar Presentation about city government and townships Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. Zoom Laurie Wollrab and Meta Mickens-Baker Presentation about county government and school boards Saturday, May 21, at 5-7 p.m. 600 N. Western Ave, Bloomington Daynali Flores Rodriguez Presentation in Spanish about understanding the basics of government Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Zoom Susan O'Neal Presentation about state and federal governments

NAACP civics project members will follow up with workshop attendees in June to check if they are registered to vote.

The League of Women Voters of McLean County, YWCA McLean County, Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus, Conexiones Latinas de McLean County and the Western Avenue Community Center are co-sponsoring the events.

The 2022 primary election is June 28 and early voting begins May 19.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

