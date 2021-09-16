Bloomington-Normal NAACP, police pledge dialogue

BLOOMINGTON — Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP, wants to ensure this week's meeting is just the beginning of meaningful dialogue with local police agencies.

A virtual town hall was held Thursday evening to open conservation between chapter members and police chiefs of several law enforcement agencies, including the Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments, along with the McLean County sheriff.

Campbell-Jackson said before the meeting she was excited for the opportunity to collaborate and engage in dialogue “where there is true listening and where we can activate on a plan to make sure all residents in Bloomington-Normal are treated with dignity and respect.

“This is the first step as we work, as the NAACP works, to eliminate racism and discrimination, not only with the law enforcement agencies but throughout our entire communities,” Campbell-Jackson said,

She also said they planned to discuss recent studies that shared African American people living in Bloomington-Normal are more likely to be stopped by police than their white peers, although African-Americans only make up 11% of the twin cities’ population.

“Our goal is to engage in meaningful dialogue so relationships can be built, so we can listen to our citizens and constituents, and develop strategic action so that we can all live in, and we can all prosper, we can all be safe, and where we can actually trust the officers who are here to protect and serve,” Campbell Jackson said.

The chapter’s first vice president added they planned to come up with significant solutions and true partnerships from Thursday’s meeting.

"This is not the end of the conversation," said chapter President Linda Foster at the start of the conversation. "This is where we're starting and will make sure we're all aligned, so we can improve those things we need to improve on."

She announced at the end of the meeting that the sheriff and police chief have agreed to meet on a quarterly basis.

Foster added that this is an exciting time, "because some communities don't have what we have. Some communities can't get leaders and law enforcement to the table."

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage echoed Foster's comments.

"We have the ability to talk frankly and openly with each other, and that's what it takes to understand each other," he said.

When asked about the findings on racial disparities in traffic stops, Sandage mentioned that they have several major highways where his officers do traffic enforcement, and he posed how that would affect the study's results.

"We do look at racial profiling sheets that are completed by officers on a biannual basis to make sure we don’t have any problems," the sheriff continued. "We have not discovered any."

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said there are always questions when statistical data is used. He said their supervisors go over traffic stop data each month.

"Certainly if we see officers with higher percentages, we are expecting them to improve upon their numbers," Woodruff said. He added they also can't tell their officers to stop drivers based on their race, and they still have to make stops based on traffic safety violations.

Acting Bloomington Police Chief Chad Wamsley said two-thirds of all their traffic stops take place in the hours of darkness.

"It's hard for officers to know the sex — let alone race — of a person in their car," he said.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said they frequently look at data on stops, and the data is helpful "but it doesn't tell the whole story."

He also noted that they don't know exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the numbers. He said the data found increased in a lot of areas, but COVID also meant there were fewer vehicles on the roads.

Bleichner said they look at the time of stop across racial categories, and the average of 10 minutes was consistent across the board. He added they also look at outcomes, citizen complaints, and early warning systems for officer misconduct.

"Our expectations and policies are officers take action based on driving behaviors and never on a person's race or protected class," Bleichner said.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Kevin McCarthy were also present for the meeting.

"My goal is tonight to listen, to learn, to gain a better understand of what we're working to accomplish, and what success looks like," McCarthy said.

Mwilambwe said he hoped the meeting is going to be the new beginning of an ongoing dialogue, "for us to come together, not where there's something negative, but when there's something for us to celebrate."

"I envision Bloomington to be a place where people of all colors and persuasions can exist," he said.

