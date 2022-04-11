Bloomington-Normal EDC receives $50,000 to expand broadband internet access

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the state to expand broadband internet access.

"Internet can be the great equalizers and we know that those who don't have it for whatever reason are certainly going to fall behind going forward," said Casey Peterson, the EDC's business retention and expansion manager. "This is really our chance as a community to show the state that we have assembled a good team and we're willing to work with any internet service provider that wants to expand their network in our community."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Monday announced the grant as part of a second wave from the Regional Engagement for Adoption and Digital Equity (READY) program, which aims to address issues of equity and inclusion through broadband access.

The awarded money is part of the Pritzker's $400 million Connect Illinois program — which is funded through 2019's Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure program — with the goal of expanding broadband capabilities statewide by 2024. The grants are aimed at community-based and regional groups who can address inequities and gaps in coverage throughout the state that may not be solved by the growth of the state's broadband network.

Although nothing specific has been chosen, Peterson said the grant funds need to be spent on physical broadband infrastructure and the funds themselves will not be able to cover all costs. The organization plans to seek "creative ways" to use the funds on a project for wired broadband construction or low- to no-cost payments on bills.

"We're happy for the project but again this is more of a signal to the state as they're looking to fund broadband projects going forward so we can work efficiently," Peterson said. "We have ideas for future projects because not only [does the state] have $320 million currently, they're probably going to get well over a billion dollars from the federal government likely in federal infrastructure funding for broadband and we want to make sure that we are on their radar."

Recipients of Grant Funds The four other organizations awarded grants include: Chicago State University (Chicago, Ill.)

Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Ill.)

Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, Ill.)

Western Illinois University (Macomb, Ill.)

