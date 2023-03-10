BLOOMINGTON — Making Bloomington-Normal an attractive place to live and work and related issues of food access, housing, safety and infrastructure were some of the topics addressed by city council candidates Thursday.

Candidates for the Bloomington and Normal councils met for a forum hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP and the Omicron Delta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., Bloomington.

In Normal there are six candidate for three seats, while Bloomington has seven for five.

Present from Bloomington were challengers Jenna Kearns, Steven Nalefski, and Jordan Baker. Alderwoman Donna Boelen and challengers John Wyatt Dannenberger, Cody Hendricks and Kent Lee did not attend.

Normal incumbents Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Stan Nord were joined by challengers Marc Tiritilli, Andy Byars and Karl Sila.

"We know these candidates have plenty to say and we are just excited for them to be here and for you to be able to hear what they would like to share," said local NAACP President Linda Foster ahead of the forum which also featured school board, Heartland Community College board candidates and a candidate for the Normal Public Library board.

The forum opened with a question about racism. When asked if they would stand up to it, all of the candidates said yes, and each offers ideas for promoting diversity in the community.

Bloomington

Food insecurity continues to be an issue across Bloomington, and plans to bring a grocery store to the west side were proposed by the West Market Street Council but have remained uncertain since.

Baker and Kearns both expressed interest in looking at options such as providing investments to such a business but Nalefski said the city should not play such a role.

"It's not their duty to pick businesses where they're here (or) there," Nalefski said. "If there's a business that wants to move here close by, we should do whatever we can to encourage them, to make that work."

Baker, who is running in the sixth ward again Hendricks, said he would be open to seeing what the city could do in terms of using tax districts or other "economic powers" to bring a grocery store, as long as it is fiscally responsibly for the taxpayers and successful.

"It'd be great to give money to someone who wants to open up a grocery store but if it fails, we're right back in the same spot," Baker said. "So making sure that they have resources both from the city (and) from the community to succeed is very important."

Kearns, who is running unopposed in the first ward, agreed with Baker and said that she knows of the past challenges of the community trying to get a grocery store.

"I think the city does need to be open to looking into what options (there) are but at the end of the day I think it's going to take creative resources and outlooks on it to make sure that it's supported on both sides so that it can be longstanding and successful," Kearns said.

As both Bloomington and Normal continue to grow, candidates from both municipalities were asked how they would encourage local residents, especially African Americans, to stay in the area after high school.

Nalefski said the best way to encourage those students to stay would be to have opportunities in trade school, education or other job opportunities and pointed toward the Bloomington Area Career Center and Heartland Community College as ways to find options.

"Another way to encourage them to be here is if it's a place that they feel that they want to stay afterwards, where they can feel safe here, it's a place that they can raise a family, that they can raise a family, that they can get a job and a good-paying job," Nalefski said.

Baker shared the same sentiments and said the city should be an advocate working with Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 to put in place and promote such programs.

"In terms of after graduating, I agree with Steve," Baker said. "Making sure that we have continued economic growth in the areas that there are a lot of jobs (and) good-paying jobs to keep people here but also making sure that we continue our affordable housing (and) make sure that we're developing projects with that in mind."

Kearns said she understands the challenge of leaving home and not having any options when deciding to move back, but she wants to see the city create affordable housing options and provide good-paying jobs.

"It is a great place to raise a family but there's a lot more that we can do to make it more welcoming to people of color and students who don't feel like this is the place that they want to live," Kearns said. "We need to continue to listen to our community and make those changes."

Normal

Byars echoed similar solutions with supporting high schools, trades and affordable housing but on a broader level, he said the town needs to have better economic opportunities.

"It's making sure that our students that are graduating think there's places and know there's places and have places where they can live and make it a home when they graduate," Byars said.

Tiritilli said there is a multipronged approach that needs to take place and some of it has to do with local scholarships and Heartlands programs so high school graduates can start their college careers here.

"As far as direct scholarships, I think there's a limited place where that really should take place," Tiritilli said. "We have something like that for housing assistance for first-time homebuyers and it's wonderful. We could do that with say $50,000 (or) $100,000 of the budget ... that would make a huge difference to certain families."

Smith said that she always found that students in education and community programs are engaged and interested in the community, but its important to make sure that those programs are in the high schools and that students are aware of them.

"I think the Town of Normal should be commended for what it's currently doing to encourage participation in our local government," said Smith, highlighting Trustee Chemberly Harris' Youth on a Mission program. "As far as other supports for other education programs, I would step back from whether or not the town itself could offer something directly."

Lorenz said that the town needs to work together with nonprofits, BACC and Heartland to providing educational opportunities as well as affordable housing and safe communities.

"This is what I do all day every day at my work at Unite Way," Lorenz said. "United Way has a initiative is in line with the Workforce Equity Initiative at Heartland ... where we are directing some of our donor dollars to help students who otherwise would not have the access to pursue higher education."

Nord said the town needs to give young people a reason to come back and that only happens through local government work and improving streets, water, sewer and public safety because they will appreciate the community more for what is have to offer.

"We have an economic development group. They should be charged with finding a reason and a way to bring our youth back after they get done with college or if they go into the trades to learn a skill that they want to come back and raise their family here," Nord said. "It's the next generation that we should be focused on in trying to bring them back."

Sila said as far as direct scholarships, that is largely out of the purview of the town, but making the town more business friendly can create more opportunities for young people to stay.

"What we can do is try to make Normal a more business friendly environment. Right now it's not very friendly," Sila said. "If they're staying local, if nothing else, they can stay with their parents for a couple years but I think we all know when you're in ... college that's not ideal."

A majority of the candidates agreed that public safety surrounding Illinois State University and the campus falls under the ISU Police Department, but Lorenz said all the surrounding agencies work and will continue to work together in addressing safety concerns.

Smith suggested ISU students on campus should look into security escort services while Sila thinks the campus is doing fine with the resources they have but an increase in police presence could help stop crime.

In reference to crime along Constitution Trail, Tiritilli said he would love to see community involvement and have residents tend to the trail and keep an eye out for crime, but he would like to see the infrastructure surrounding the trail's intersection with roadways have improved safety.

Nord said he would like to see Normal adopt a citizen review board, similar to what Bloomington has in place, and have residents share their opinions in a safe space while working with police.

"We need to get police more involved, we need to get citizens more willing to speak up because if the council doesn't hear it (and) if the town manager doesn't hear it then it doesn't get fixed," Nord said.

Nord, Tiritilli and Sila each said they would like to see a "balanced" council in Normal and that there needs to be diversity in representation and thought, possibly through a ward-type system. The council currently is elected at large.

Smith and Lorenz said that there is balanced representation on the council and that possibility of them being voted out of office would only diminish the female representation on the council.

"As long as we've been talking about the balance of power, let's not forget that oftentimes in my eight years, particularly in the last four years, I've been the swing vote," Lorenz said. "I am the balance and I do look at things from all sides, I do reach out to people, (and) I do consider what's going on in all parts of our town."

In her remarks at the beginning of the forum, Foster encouraged everyone who could to vote in the election.

“Voting is your right, voting is the right thing to do, and guess what, voting matters,” Foster said.

Early voting is open, with Election Day on April 4.