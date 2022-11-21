Bloomington, Normal candidates begin filing for city council

Election filing began for some communities Monday in preparation for the April 2023 consolidated municipal elections.

In Normal, incumbents Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith filed for town council trustee. All trustees serve at-large and are not elected for specific districts or wards.

Three council terms are set to expire. Stan Nord currently holds the third council seat up for election in Normal.

In Bloomington, five city council candidates filed Monday. They are:

Jordan Baker, Ward 6;

Donna Boelen (incumbent), Ward 2;

Cody Hendricks, Ward 6;

Jenna Kearns, Ward 1;

Kent Lee, Ward 8.

Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 have open seats for full terms. The Ward 1 seat is also open for a candidate to finish the term vacated by Jamie Mathy earlier this year.

In Streator, Acting Mayor Tara Bedei filed her bid for mayor, having held the position since her appointment in January.

Three city council candidates also filed Monday. They are:

Brian Crouch (incumbent);

Dave Reed;

Timothy Geary (incumbent).

Three of Streator's five council seats are up for election in April.

Candidate filing information was not available for several area municipalities, and some begin candidate filing Dec. 12.

The Pantagraph will continue to report as additional candidates file in municipalities across our coverage area and cities make that information available.