Bloomington-Normal activists, officials react to leaked Supreme Court decision

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County reproductive rights activists said Tuesday they’re glad to live in Illinois, but the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade stirred concern for future court reversals.
“I’m really proud that we live in Illinois, a state that has stood up for women's reproductive rights including the access to abortion. A lot of us worked really hard to make sure that the legislation that ensures those rights would pass and it did,” said Jodie Slothower, co-founder of Voices of Reason of Bloomington-Normal, a group made up of 2,500 progressive voters in Central Illinois.
A draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico reporters Monday and later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts, showing a majority vote to overturn the landmark 1973 case that made abortion legal across the U.S. If the decision proceeds, the procedure will be banned in 26 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
While some conservatives celebrated the news, others, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin of Aurora, said they wanted to withhold comment until the final decision is released.
McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said it is important to remember that the draft opinion was not an official ruling.
“Let’s be mindful of the importance of such an issue and wait to see what the official judgment by our largest court, and not get into a world of speculation and quick evaluation of something we’re not even certain of yet,” she said.
'Dividing the country'
Carol Koos, president of the Central Illinois chapter of the ACLU, said the Supreme Court’s opinion on Roe was based on personal decisions — “who to marry, whether to use birth control, whether to have children and how many children to have — that were beyond the government's legitimate power to decide. In short, individuals, not the government, should make these personal decisions.”
Slothower said if the court invalidates the Roe v. Wade decision, “it’s really dividing the country. Most people support abortion rights and it should be a woman’s right to choose. … To diminish that right is just horrible,” especially considering women’s medical needs.
The League of Women Voters joined an amicus brief at the national level on the issue of abortion, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law and the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights.
The brief notes “the impact that these arbitrary barriers place on women, specifically lower-income and Black women. Barriers to reproductive health care often result in fewer economic and educational opportunities for the women in these communities.”
“We’re really against overturning (Roe v. Wade),” said Laurie Bergner, president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County. “This is not social equality for women, especially women of color. … It’s not giving equal rights over their lives and their bodies and we’re very concerned. This also creates an unsafe situation because women will end up not having access to good medical care for abortion, which has tended to not stop abortions in the past but has made them less safe.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said he expected the court would not stop at abortion access, suggesting that future rulings could affect same-sex marriage, and civil rights for minority communities.
Koos echoed concerns that “these oppressive efforts will not stop with abortion. This decision will lead to efforts to overturn access to contraception, interracial marriage and LGBTQ rights.”
She said anti-abortion activists would work to implement a national ban on abortion after the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential elections if they gain control of the presidency and Congress.
“Our most fundamental right to decide our own fate, our own place in the universe will be in the thrall to the Supreme Court majority that seeks to return us to a repressive past,” she said.
The ACLU anticipated this day and worked with reproductive rights advocates and elected officials “to put protections in place for abortion rights and a range of other basic freedoms,” Koos said. “We will be continuing to work to fight this change that will cause us to lose many of our freedoms.”
Planned Parenthood’s Bloomington Health Center, where medical but not surgical abortions are performed, appeared to be inundated with calls Tuesday morning, with hold times exceeding 15 minutes. Attempts to reach local and state Planned Parenthood representatives were not immediately successful.
Waiting for official decision
During past trips to the annual March for Life held in Washington, D.C., Central Catholic students have demonstrated against abortion. However, Central Catholic spokesman Scott Vogel said the administration at the school wanted to wait until the ruling became official before commenting.
Beard, the county GOP chairwoman, said abortion rights have been an “explosive and emotional” issue on all sides, but it warrants a better approach to making conclusions on issues like these and reminds the public that justices should be free from undue influences.
The chairwoman said finding the person who leaked the draft and their motivation should be an important task because there are individuals and government officials using this document to either say it would help or hurt their cause.
“I’m sure most of the judges are not happy at all that this has come out in the way and manner in which it has,” she said. “They are there to do their due diligence and they’re making their decisions. Obviously, whatever side people may fall on this issue, there are those that are going to jump too quickly … and have emphatic actions that I think would do more harm than good.”
Illinois politicians react to Roe v. Wade report
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022
Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate
When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter. 🙏🏻🇺🇸— Jesse Sullivan (@JesseSullivanIL) May 3, 2022
Anne Caprara, Pritzker's chief of staff
I never thought I’d actually live to see this awful f-ing day and I’m enraged - absolutely lividly enraged down to my tiniest blood cell - that I have. https://t.co/t0beu2Gh0E— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 3, 2022
Stephen Stewart, downstate director, Illinois House Republican Majority
We are the pro-life generation. https://t.co/y9jTkOzwSn— Stephen Stewart (@stephenstewGOP) May 3, 2022
Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Secretary of State candidate
Justice Alito has declared war on reproductive rights.— Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) May 3, 2022
The draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade allows for the criminalization of abortion-even in the case of rape and incest. Massive setback for reproductive rights. Alito is “egregiously wrong” and Congress must act NOW. https://t.co/JDNEy0RrVK
Regan Deering, 13th Congressional District candidate
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”— Regan Deering (@Regan4Congress) May 3, 2022
Thrilled to read this preview of what’s to come from SCOTUS.
I will always stand up for life! #IL13 https://t.co/KKM59zEWxs
Nikki Budzinski, 13th Congressional District candidate
Read my statement on the likely SCOTUS decision here. We'll fight every day to win this seat and protect reproductive health.https://t.co/LLN0FuyiqZ— Nikki Budzinski (@Nikki4Congress) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago
Even when you know it’s coming, a punch in the gut still hurts. I’ll have more to say soon, but tonight I’m going to allow myself to feel that punch. https://t.co/Fh6wN1x7bn— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) May 3, 2022
The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!
Jerry Evans, 11th Congressional District candidate
This is a historic moment in our fight to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose abortion and will always fight to protect the lives of unborn children in Illinois and across the nation.#IL11 #twill— Jerry Evans (@JerryEvans2020) May 3, 2022
Christian Mitchell, Illinois deputy governor
Offensive and insane:— Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) May 3, 2022
“Some such supporters have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population,” Alito writes “It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are black.” https://t.co/WHocDMO7vJ
Litesa Wallace, 17th Congressional District candidate
"It's a draft opinion, but the extremist majority on the Supreme Court appears to be engaging in an attack on American women that undermines Constitutional freedoms....#SCOTUS #RoeVWade #IL17— Litesa E. Wallace (@Litesa4Congress) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville
The Senate can make the reported SCOTUS decision moot by passing the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act immediately.— Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) May 3, 2022
State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville
Gut wrenching and all too real. Women, girls, trans men, and non-binary people across our country will lose their lives as a consequence of this decision.— Rep Stava-Murray (@RepStava_Murray) May 3, 2022
Going to bed early so we can rise early and continue the work. https://t.co/QCkVAf4e4Y
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield
If the draft opinion is accurate and the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe—and with it, nearly 50 years of established precedent—millions of women across America will be denied their rights and America will be less free. We are staring down an emergency.🧵— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) May 3, 2022
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Let’s be clear: this is not final and the far-right Supreme Court majority will not have the last word.— Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 3, 2022
The American people will. Tonight, it’s important we get loud, organize and demand action from the Senate.
Retweet if you agree it’s time to protect Roe v. Wade NOW. https://t.co/TweuJXrRhI
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson
The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) May 3, 2022
We must codify the right to safe abortions.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch
This is just wrong!!! But I’m glad we live in Illinois where we trust women! https://t.co/UkugB9nsjM— Emanuel "Chris" Welch (@ChrisWelch_JD) May 3, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
As a Pro-Life lawmaker, I’ve long advocated for an end to the Roe decision. It was wrong from the beginning, and I hope the Court’s pending decision empowers states to enact pro-Life laws and protect the unborn. https://t.co/eE13wUSkQb— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 3, 2022
