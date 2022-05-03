Bloomington-Normal activists, officials react to leaked Supreme Court decision

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County reproductive rights activists said Tuesday they’re glad to live in Illinois, but the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade stirred concern for future court reversals.

“I’m really proud that we live in Illinois, a state that has stood up for women's reproductive rights including the access to abortion. A lot of us worked really hard to make sure that the legislation that ensures those rights would pass and it did,” said Jodie Slothower, co-founder of Voices of Reason of Bloomington-Normal, a group made up of 2,500 progressive voters in Central Illinois.

A draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico reporters Monday and later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts, showing a majority vote to overturn the landmark 1973 case that made abortion legal across the U.S. If the decision proceeds, the procedure will be banned in 26 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

While some conservatives celebrated the news, others, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin of Aurora, said they wanted to withhold comment until the final decision is released.

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said it is important to remember that the draft opinion was not an official ruling.

“Let’s be mindful of the importance of such an issue and wait to see what the official judgment by our largest court, and not get into a world of speculation and quick evaluation of something we’re not even certain of yet,” she said.

'Dividing the country'

Carol Koos, president of the Central Illinois chapter of the ACLU, said the Supreme Court’s opinion on Roe was based on personal decisions — “who to marry, whether to use birth control, whether to have children and how many children to have — that were beyond the government's legitimate power to decide. In short, individuals, not the government, should make these personal decisions.”

Slothower said if the court invalidates the Roe v. Wade decision, “it’s really dividing the country. Most people support abortion rights and it should be a woman’s right to choose. … To diminish that right is just horrible,” especially considering women’s medical needs.

The League of Women Voters joined an amicus brief at the national level on the issue of abortion, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law and the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights.

The brief notes “the impact that these arbitrary barriers place on women, specifically lower-income and Black women. Barriers to reproductive health care often result in fewer economic and educational opportunities for the women in these communities.”

“We’re really against overturning (Roe v. Wade),” said Laurie Bergner, president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County. “This is not social equality for women, especially women of color. … It’s not giving equal rights over their lives and their bodies and we’re very concerned. This also creates an unsafe situation because women will end up not having access to good medical care for abortion, which has tended to not stop abortions in the past but has made them less safe.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said he expected the court would not stop at abortion access, suggesting that future rulings could affect same-sex marriage, and civil rights for minority communities.

Koos echoed concerns that “these oppressive efforts will not stop with abortion. This decision will lead to efforts to overturn access to contraception, interracial marriage and LGBTQ rights.”

She said anti-abortion activists would work to implement a national ban on abortion after the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential elections if they gain control of the presidency and Congress.

“Our most fundamental right to decide our own fate, our own place in the universe will be in the thrall to the Supreme Court majority that seeks to return us to a repressive past,” she said.

The ACLU anticipated this day and worked with reproductive rights advocates and elected officials “to put protections in place for abortion rights and a range of other basic freedoms,” Koos said. “We will be continuing to work to fight this change that will cause us to lose many of our freedoms.”

Planned Parenthood’s Bloomington Health Center, where medical but not surgical abortions are performed, appeared to be inundated with calls Tuesday morning, with hold times exceeding 15 minutes. Attempts to reach local and state Planned Parenthood representatives were not immediately successful.

Waiting for official decision

During past trips to the annual March for Life held in Washington, D.C., Central Catholic students have demonstrated against abortion. However, Central Catholic spokesman Scott Vogel said the administration at the school wanted to wait until the ruling became official before commenting.

Beard, the county GOP chairwoman, said abortion rights have been an “explosive and emotional” issue on all sides, but it warrants a better approach to making conclusions on issues like these and reminds the public that justices should be free from undue influences.

The chairwoman said finding the person who leaked the draft and their motivation should be an important task because there are individuals and government officials using this document to either say it would help or hurt their cause.

“I’m sure most of the judges are not happy at all that this has come out in the way and manner in which it has,” she said. “They are there to do their due diligence and they’re making their decisions. Obviously, whatever side people may fall on this issue, there are those that are going to jump too quickly … and have emphatic actions that I think would do more harm than good.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

