Bloomington moves city meetings to virtual format

Health officials say the Omicron variant has shown mostly mild symptoms in children. Out of the 830,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, over 1,000 have been children.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is moving all city meetings virtual for the month of January as coronavirus cases surge in McLean County and Illinois.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Mayor Pro Tempore Jamie Mathy signed a written order determining that it is "not practical or prudent to hold in-person meetings at this time," Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in a Thursday news release. 

The order is in accordance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act and applies to all city meetings through Jan. 31, unless revoked by Mwilambwe. It is also contingent on the renewal of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus disaster proclamation. 

City staff and council members will meet in-person with up to 10 members of the public for all meetings. 

It is the second time Bloomington has moved city meetings virtual since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The city held its first in-person meeting 16 months later in July 2021.

People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.

Participation information for all city meetings is listed on each meeting agenda, which are posted 48-hours prior to meetings. Agendas are available on the city's website. All meetings are live streamed through the city's YouTube channel.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

