Bloomington mayor to nominate Grant Walch to fill Ward 1 vacancy

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe plans to nominate Grant Walch to fill the council's Ward 1 vacancy, the city announced Friday afternoon in a press release.

“After interviewing all the applicants, I will be recommending Grant Walch for the Ward One vacancy,” Mwilambwe said in a statement. “Mr. Walch is very civic minded and showed a true commitment to helping the constituents of the Ward and the entire community."

The vacancy was created by Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Mathy, who announced in March he would step down from the council because of a business conflict. Walch was one of seven residents under consideration to fill the Ward 1 seat.

The council will need to provide consent for Walch’s nomination, which will take place at Monday's council meeting.

If the nomination does not move forward, Mwilambwe will nominate another candidate. If that person does not advance, the mayor will make a temporary appointment for the position from the two previously nominated. That appointment would not require council consent. This follows the process outlined in the Illinois Municipal Code.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Room 402 of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington. Meetings are also livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

