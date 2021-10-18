Bloomington marks completion of $670,000 signage project

BLOOMINGTON — Six years after jumpstarting the design process for new downtown Bloomington signs, the city is celebrating with a lighting ceremony of its welcoming arch.

Installation of the $670,000 project, which included the arch, two gateway monuments, and three dozen wayfinding sings, began in September 2020. The project first began in 2015 with the formation of the Downtown Signage Committee.

"It is exciting to see this project come to completion with the lighting of the Center Street arch," Kevin Kothe, public works director, said in a news release on Monday. "The city's consultant KMA Design did a good job working with the committee and staff while also incorporating public feedback to develop the final products we see today."

The city will celebrate the final installation of the signs with a lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the base of the welcoming arch on Center Street.

Signs are placed throughout downtown Bloomington with monuments at Main and Olive streets for traffic coming off the south and at Market and Center for traffic from the north and west.

The gateway arch, the final piece piece of the project that was installed on Feb. 24, overlooks Center Street and welcomes visitors as they enter downtown.

Bloomington contracted Kerestes-Martin Associates Inc. of Pittsburg in August 2016 for $62,190 to design the signs.

After receiving negative feedback in 2017 over the originally proposed "Dream Big" slogan, the city was going to spend another $10,000 for a redesign, but the charges were waived by the company.

In 2018, the city approved another $28,095 to KMA to prepare documents for bidding the project. Bloomington has paid $17,823.01 to date, and the purchase order is still open with a $10,272.09 balance, according to spokeswoman Katherine Murphy.

The city awarded a $580,080 contract to Ace Sign Co. of Springfield to build and install the signs in 2019. Bloomington has paid $534,739 to date with a remaining $45,340.57 balance, said Murphy.

