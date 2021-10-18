Bloomington marks completion of $670,000 signage project

"It is exciting to see this project come to completion with the lighting of the Center Street arch," Kevin Kothe, public works director, said in a news release on Monday. "The city's consultant KMA Design did a good job working with the committee and staff while also incorporating public feedback to develop the final products we see today."
The city will celebrate the final installation of the signs with a lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the base of the welcoming arch on Center Street.
Signs are placed throughout downtown Bloomington with monuments at Main and Olive streets for traffic coming off the south and at Market and Center for traffic from the north and west.
The gateway arch, the final piece piece of the project that was installed on Feb. 24, overlooks Center Street and welcomes visitors as they enter downtown.
Bloomington contracted Kerestes-Martin Associates Inc. of Pittsburg in August 2016 for $62,190 to design the signs.
In 2018, the city approved another $28,095 to KMA to prepare documents for bidding the project. Bloomington has paid $17,823.01 to date, and the purchase order is still open with a $10,272.09 balance, according to spokeswoman Katherine Murphy.
The city awarded a $580,080 contract to Ace Sign Co. of Springfield to build and install the signs in 2019. Bloomington has paid $534,739 to date with a remaining $45,340.57 balance, said Murphy.
Workers for Ace Sign Co. of Springfield install a wayfinding sign Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, along North East Street in downtown Bloomington. New signs being installed across the city are intended to help travelers as they access services, visit businesses and attend events in the area.