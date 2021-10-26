Bloomington lifts 60-cap limit on video gambling businesses

BLOOMINGTON — The city council has voted to create a system to award additional video gambling licenses over opposition from a business owner and others.

Under the current rules, the city council can issue up to 60 video gambling licenses in Bloomington.

The council on Monday approved an amendment that would create an express lane for a new development, allowing an operator to get a license ahead of those on the waitlist. That agreement would also be subject to council approval.

Additionally, if a business is in an area that’s annexed into the city, it would be able to keep an existing gambling license under the terms of the agreement approved Monday.

The amendment also bans the sale of a license from one operator to another unless the business changes hands.

The 60-cap limit would remain for existing businesses, but there would be no limit for ones issued by the council as part of a development agreement.

Grant Jones, an employee with Midwest Electronics Gaming, told the council Monday that he’s concerned the amendment creates a "slippery slope.”

Jones advocated for a client of his, Armando Martinez, who owns Herradura restaurant and could not attend the meeting. He said Martinez has owned and operated the restaurant for 10 years and has patiently waited to get a gambling license.

"What I'm scared of is what kind of message does that send to a minority-owned business in this community who has been operating for over 10 years, what does that say when they've been following the rules and somebody comes in from out of town and does a deal in place and get's to jump that line and break those rules," he asked the council.

Ward 3 Ald. Sheila Montney spoke against the policy change, calling it inappropriate and going against previous councils' intentions to limit the number of video gambling licenses.

While he didn't agree with video gambling, Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy said he regrets the creation of the city's gambling license cap and would be interested in bringing forth an initiative to remove it.

"What we did by putting the cap in place is we created haves and have nots within establishments in town," said Mathy, who is the only alderman left who served at the time the policy was created. "We have that queue of people who, the businesses that have gambling licenses, have a completely different valuation when they go to sell than businesses that don't.

He added, "I think the cap, maintaining and staying in place, actually causes more problems than it solved."

Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward later added that she would like to see the city explore how it could use gambling revenue to fund projects in the wards the money came from as a way to better serve the community.

"I would like to see us use the money in a responsible way," she said.

City Manager Tim Gleason has said in past council discussions the change is meant to attract development for added economic benefits to the city beyond gambling revenue, such as a hotel or truck stop.

The council passed the amendments in a 7-2 vote with Montney and Ward 5 Ald. Nick Becker voting against the measure.

The ordinance codified a deal struck in November 2019 between the city and Lu Lu's Pizza. At that time, the council agreed to raise the gambling license cap to 61 if the remaining licenses were issues before the restaurant was built.

The Illinois Gaming Board approved a video gambling license for the restaurant's parent company on Sept. 9 after the restaurant opened over the summer.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.