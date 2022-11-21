Bloomington expects levy increase, level rate; council members eye property tax burden

BLOOMINGTON — Although the 2022 tax levy for the city of Bloomington and the public library is expected to bring in more money than the year before without raising rates, some council members are concerned about the tax burden on property owners due to inflation.

During a special meeting Monday, the council heard a presentation from Finance Director Scott Rathbun regarding the estimated equalized assessed valuation — the tax base — of the city in 2022 and the property tax levies that can be requested as a result.

This year's preliminary EAV as of Sept. 30, when factoring in successful challenges from property owners, was about $2.06 billion. This is close to a 7% increase over last year.

Based on this estimate, the city expects to levy about $22 million for taxes payable in 2023 while the library is requesting roughly $6.2 million.

The expected tax rates are estimated to be $1.08 per $100 EAV for the city and $0.304 per $100 for the library, essentially the same as this year's rate. The combined rate of about $1.39 would yield a city/library tax bill of about $765 for a home valued at $165,000.

The EAV growth will enable the city to levy about $1.4 million in new revenue while keeping property tax rates the same as last year. Although any new revenue growth for the city typically is applied to infrastructure maintenance, this year's new revenue would be committed evenly to the city's police and fire pension obligations.

The EAV growth also will enable the library to take in about $235,000 more for bond debt service related to the library's expansion and renovation. Another $167,000 from the growth would cover increases to operating expenses.

Although the rates will stay the same, property taxes could increase for any reassessed parcels.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney raised questions about whether the EAV growth was achieved as a result of an expanded economy or as the result of market trends.

"My point is the majority of this EAV increase is going to be felt by the everyday property owner or renter who is paying for existing properties," Montney said. "I'm making that assumption and I want to make sure that is a reasonable thought process for me to be using in evaluating this decision."

Although the levy estimates advanced, aldermen Montney, Grant Walch and Nick Becker voted against it.

Because there was more than a 5% increase to the estimated levy compared to last year's aggregate levy, a truth in taxation hearing must be held prior to adoption.

The hearing for the city and library levies is scheduled for Dec. 5. It will then come before the council for final adoption on Dec. 12.