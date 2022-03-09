 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bloomington Election Commission moves to new office

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Election Commission has relocated to a new office space on the first floor at 121 N. Main St. 

The commission's phone number will continue to be 309-888-5136 and hours will remain as 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Board of Election Commissioners approved the relocation in January to help improve public access, office operations and overall election security. The new location is just around the corner from the old location at the City Hub.

The Election Commission will post signs and provide additional information to help direct voters, candidates and the public to the new location.

Renovations coming to Miller Park Zoo with $750K grant

The commission is currently preparing for the upcoming election on June 28. Candidates for the general primary election will be finalized soon, as will the ballot for early voting and vote-by-mail.

New voter registration cards will be sent out with the commission's new address, polling place information and new information regarding districts that may have changed due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.

Visit becvote.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who would lead Ukraine if President Zelensky is captured or killed?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News