Bloomington Election Commission moves to new office

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Election Commission has relocated to a new office space on the first floor at 121 N. Main St.
The commission's phone number will continue to be 309-888-5136 and hours will remain as 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Board of Election Commissioners approved the relocation in January to help improve public access, office operations and overall election security. The new location is just around the corner from the old location at the City Hub.
The Election Commission will post signs and provide additional information to help direct voters, candidates and the public to the new location.
The commission is currently preparing for the upcoming election on June 28. Candidates for the general primary election will be finalized soon, as will the ballot for early voting and vote-by-mail.
New voter registration cards will be sent out with the commission's new address, polling place information and new information regarding districts that may have changed due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.
Visit becvote.org for more information.
