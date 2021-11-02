Bloomington election commission gets new director

BLOOMINGTON — A former DuPage County election commissioner is taking over as Bloomington's top election official.

Starting this month, Suzanne Fahnestock is stepping in as the executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission starting Thursday. The position has been vacant since Tim Mitchell departed from the role in May.

Fahnestock was executive director of the DuPage County Election Commission in 2018, conducting the 2018 gubernatorial election and the 2019 consolidated election. She recently worked as the emergency rental assistance program manager for Winnebago County.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degree in political science from Illinois State University.

The BEC was established on Nov. 3, 1914, and administers all elections in Bloomington in conjunction with local and state election authorities. It is comprised of three members who are appointed by a judge. Each member serves out a three-year term.

Chairman Kim Kiser, Vice Chairman Robert Felton, and Secretary Denise Williams currently serve on the board.

