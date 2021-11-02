 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington election commission gets new director

  • 0

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joins the British Consulate-General Chicago for the Road to COP26: Celebrating Illinois Climate Action ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow.

BLOOMINGTON — A former DuPage County election commissioner is taking over as Bloomington's top election official.

Starting this month, Suzanne Fahnestock is stepping in as the executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission starting Thursday. The position has been vacant since Tim Mitchell departed from the role in May.

Fahnestock was executive director of the DuPage County Election Commission in 2018, conducting the 2018 gubernatorial election and the 2019 consolidated election. She recently worked as the emergency rental assistance program manager for Winnebago County.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degree in political science from Illinois State University.

Bloomington election officials discuss 2021 election updates

Members of the City of Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss early turnout in the Ward 7 primary and updates to the 2021 consolidated election. 

The BEC was established on Nov. 3, 1914, and administers all elections in Bloomington in conjunction with local and state election authorities. It is comprised of three members who are appointed by a judge. Each member serves out a three-year term.

Chairman Kim Kiser, Vice Chairman Robert Felton, and Secretary Denise Williams currently serve on the board.

Pantagraph recap: Here is what was decided in the April 6 election

A look at key races and the results from Election Day across Bloomington-Normal.

Watch now: McLean County voter turnout may break 2017 levels
Politics
top story

Watch now: McLean County voter turnout may break 2017 levels

  • Kade Heather
  • Updated
  • 0

This is continuing coverage of Election Day in Central Illinois. Join us at 11 a.m. Wednesday as Pantagraph journalists talk about the results.

Incumbent, former student trustee lead Heartland Community College race
Local Education

Incumbent, former student trustee lead Heartland Community College race

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

In the race for two seats with six-year terms on the Heartland Community College board, incumbent Rebecca Ropp and former student trustee Joshua Crockett had strong leads over the rest of the field.

Bloomington District 87 returns 3 incumbents, adds newcomer
Local Education

Bloomington District 87 returns 3 incumbents, adds newcomer

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

Three incumbents will return to the District 87 school board, where they will be joined by newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy.

Your support helps fund local journalism

Your support helps fund local journalism

  • 0

Become a digital member and support local journalism. Our latest offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at go.pantagraph.com/april29

Mathy, Montney, Becker, Ward, Crumpler on track to Bloomington council wins
Politics

Mathy, Montney, Becker, Ward, Crumpler on track to Bloomington council wins

  • Timothy Eggert
  • Updated
  • 0

Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results. 

Mboka Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way Bloomington mayor race
Politics
featured

Mboka Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way Bloomington mayor race

  • Timothy Eggert
  • Updated
  • 0

If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first Black mayor.

3 newcomers in the lead to fill Unit 5 school board
Local Education

3 newcomers in the lead to fill Unit 5 school board

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • Updated
  • 0

Three new board members will be joining the McLean County Unit 5 school board, but the final tally may not be available until Wednesday morning.

Normal Mayor Koos declares victory over Tiritilli; 3 council incumbents get most votes
Politics
top story

Normal Mayor Koos declares victory over Tiritilli; 3 council incumbents get most votes

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

"This wouldn't be just a win for me," Mayor Chris Koos said, declaring victory Tuesday night. "This is a win for the town of Normal because they returned all the incumbents. To me, that says a lot."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County virus update for Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News