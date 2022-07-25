Bloomington council plans to spend $9M in COVID relief funding on infrastructure

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a resolution laying out a framework for how the city of Bloomington wants to allocate its $13.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason recommended reserving $9 million of the funding for city infrastructure and splitting the remaining money evenly between economic development and socioeconomic opportunities.

Although the resolution categorizes preferred ARPA spending, the council must still approve individual expenditures. ARPA was the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in 2021 to help individuals and all levels of government deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Also, this is a resolution and if we find that there is a higher priority or a change in the vision by the elected officials, we can make that change," Gleason said. "But like many communities, we were asked and the expectation by the community (is) to show what value are we placing on these funds that we received from the federal government."

Gleason added that about $7 million of that ARPA funding already has been spent or committed to infrastructure.

These expenses include asphalt and concrete work for the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons, design work for hydraulic modeling to eliminate storm water issues within the community and the combination of two design phases for the Locust Street/Colton Avenue combined sewer overflow elimination and water main replacement project.

Some aldermen voiced concerns about reshuffling the purposes of ARPA funding down the road.

First Ward Alderman Grant Walch said he would like to see a set date written into a future ordinance that if ARPA funding isn't spent on one of the three categories of spending, it automatically shifts to another category.

"I think that would give some encouragement to maybe spend it on economic development," Walch said.

Seventh Ward Alderwoman Mollie Ward, however, said she was concerned that if the city doesn't market the availability of ARPA funding, it could be put into a situation where no one tries to tap into it.

"I hope that we can include in whatever application and process we create a serious effort to market this rather than to sort of allow the clock to tick out," Ward said.

Communities have until the end of 2024 to commit all of their ARPA funds and until the end of 2026 to spend all of the funds.

Because allocations have to be locked in by the end of 2024, Gleason proposed introducing a running total of ARPA appropriations for each individual funding request that comes before council.