Bloomington council OKs Morris Ave. apartment proposal

BLOOMINGTON — A controversial proposal to build four new apartment buildings on the southwest side of Bloomington was accepted by the City Council on Monday.

The petition, which was filed by the Farnsworth Group, calls for 56 units — 32 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom — units on a 4.95-acre site at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The site also would provide 108 off-street parking spaces and racks for a total of 28 bikes.

Units would be at a market rate starting at $1,200 to $1,400 a month, according to the petition.

Although the project was recommended by the Bloomington Zoning Board of Appeals last month, neighbors were critical of the project's potential impact on traffic.

Rob Kelley, president of the Village at Prairie Vista Homeowners Association, said during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting that the staff's conclusions and comments from their recommendation are sometimes subjective, not supported or in need of additional research.

"For example, the city is relying on a future interior road within Wittenberg Woods (at Prairie Vista) to help with congestion but that road is only going to be built if the developer decides to do so at some point," Kelley said. "Secondly, instead of public works affirming that road access is adequate, staff's report just states that public works does not oppose the development."

Bloomington City Engineer Craig Shonkwiler said the city does not have a set threshold to require a traffic study. Therefore, the city follows certain industry standard guidelines for new developments when determining the need for a traffic study.

According to these guidelines, 100 vehicles would need to be recorded in peak hours of the day to trigger the need for a study. Shonkwiler said the city's traffic engineer ran estimates based on the traffic that could be generated per new unit and determined that 30 additional trips would be made in the peak morning hour and 40 would be made in the peak evening hour.

"What we look for is triggers to say to a developer that you need to do a study," Shonkwiler said. "We didn't see those triggers, we weren't even close to those triggers so that's why public works did not require a traffic impact study."

Although the peak hour traffic wasn't enough to require a traffic study, Shonkwiler said that the new apartments could increase traffic by about 400 vehicles each day on Morris and Lutz. Currently, Morris Avenue sees about 1,700 vehicles a day and Shonkwiler estimated that Lutz Road sees about 400.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney, who voted against the proposal, said if Lutz Road traffic were to double and Morris Avenue traffic were to increase by 25%, public confidence for the project could be improved if a traffic study were conducted to ensure actual traffic numbers are in line with the industry standards.

The site plan for the project allows room for potential single-family attached or detached developments in the future.