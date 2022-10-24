Bloomington council OKs Hamilton Road extension agreements

BLOOMINGTON — Bidding for the extension of Hamilton Road from Bunn Street to Morrissey Drive could open in the spring now that a pair of supplemental resolutions related to the project were approved by the Bloomington City Council on Monday.

The first action item was to authorize $89,000 in funding to supplement a professional services contract with Hanson Professional Services, which was approved in 2019. The other involved $20,000 for land acquisition.

The $89,000 supplement included updates to environmental permits and water main work, sanitary sewer improvements for Bunn Street and detention basin work and additional engineering for mill and overlay on Hamilton from Commerce to the eastern limits.

Alderman Grant Walch requested that both items be pulled from the consent agenda and asked why a stoplight couldn't be put at the intersection of Hamilton and Morrisey as a cheaper solution.

"Here we've got $120,000 to $130,000 for a study, another study, and then we have no idea what this is going to cost," Walch said. "It's probably going to be north of $10 million for the Hamilton Road extension."

Alderwoman Donna Boelen said the extension was planned quite a few years ago to help connect the southwest side of the city to State Farm Corporate South, and that traffic concerns aren't just limited to the Morrissey intersection.

She added that the use of state motor fuel tax money for the supplements ensure that no local taxes are going toward the resolutions.

The other supplemental resolution approved by the council was for about $20,000 and would include payment for land acquisition services and the continued acquisition of all parcels needed for the extension.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said the city is far along with its engineering and right of way acquisitions.

"We are getting very close where we hope to get this thing out to bid next year and once we get all the right of way, we can move north," Kothe said. "The plans are pretty much done and this has been in the planning stages for many, many years."

So far, the city has acquired about two-thirds of the necessary parcels for the project.