Bloomington council OKs $65,000 settlement in K-9 bite lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON — A man bitten by a Bloomington Police Department K-9 is set to receive a $65,000 settlement in his federal lawsuit against the city.

The Bloomington City Council voted Monday to authorize the settlement, which would include the stipulation that the city continues to deny claims made by the plaintiff, Todd Kelly. The settlement was reached through mediation and is lower than the anticipated costs of defense, according to a memo provided to the council members before the vote.

The measure was included on the consent agenda, meaning it was passed without discussion.

Kelly filed the lawsuit Feb. 2. In it he said police officers used excessive force during his arrest in the parking lot of a Bloomington hotel on Feb. 7, 2020. BPD officers Justin Shively, Todd Walcott and Stephen Brown were executing an arrest warrant for Kelly for a parole violation at the time.

The lawsuit alleges the three failed to intervene when K-9 Ryker bit Kelly for more than 13 seconds, and that Kelly suffered nerve damage to his right hand and arm as a result.

Kelly said he jumped out of his hotel room's window that morning because he heard an "unknown individual" ram the door, though the city's attorney contended that police identified themselves.

The officers and the K-9 met Kelly in the parking lot. Kelly contended in the lawsuit that he obeyed commands to get to the ground and was attacked by the dog anyway, while the city opposed the characterization of the K-9 deployment as an "attack."

Kelly was not charged with resisting arrest, according to the lawsuit and court records.

Federal court records show that attorneys in the case notified the judge of a settlement on Oct. 4. The parties are expected to seek dismissal of the case on or before Dec. 3.

