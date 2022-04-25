Bloomington council advances CII East revamp, other business developments

BLOOMINGTON — Development plans for new housing and several new businesses were set to move forward after approval from the Bloomington City Council on Monday.

Council members approved a development agreement with owners of the CII East building at 102 East St., which would be turned into community housing. Council members also approved several measures related to a new QuikTrip fueling station, a new extended-stay hotel and a new breakfast and lunch restaurant.

CII East

In a memo to council members, city staff said a tentative agreement had been reached with the developer, 102 South East LLC, to invest a minimum of $4 million to renovate the building, which has remained vacant for years and fallen into disrepair. In addition to the renovations, the project would add eight apartment units, four short-term rental apartments and 5,600 square feet of private office space.

Managers of the developer are listed as Robert M. Osenga and Andrew S. Kaufmann in state financial records.

Under the agreement, the city would continue to collect the same amount of property taxes it had in 2021 but would waive additional property taxes on the increased property value beyond that amount. It also would waive its 6% short-term rental tax and provide 20 parking spaces in the Lincoln Garage, which is across East Street from the building.

The deal is contingent on the developer finalizing an agreement for property tax abatement with the Bloomington District 87 school district.

Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, spoke in support of the agreement, saying the project represented an opportunity to provide new homes and beautify the corridor leading into downtown from the south.

“We need something to attract more people because we have more expansion on the way,” he said.

QuikTrip development

Council members voted to annex 80 acres west of Interstate 55 and south of West Market Street as part of the agreement for the new station, which would be built near the unincorporated Bloomington Heights neighborhood. A QuikTrip spokesperson said the facility would be aimed at truckers on short trips and would not offer overnight parking, showers or lounges.

Although there were no public comments related to the hotel plans or CII East development, several residents voiced concerns about the fuel station development and its potential to cause light and sound pollution, along with other issues.

The council voted on several individual items related to the QuikTrip development, including annexing the property and rezoning it to align with its intended uses. Members also approved a site plan for the development, which calls for a vehicle fueling station, convenience store and associated parking areas on 7.1 acres.

Each item was passed unanimously by the council with the exception of Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig voting against the annexation agreement, citing concerns about economic, environmental and quality-of-life impacts.

“I see a lot of positives for this development and as a community it does provide solid infrastructure and potentially will help residential development on the west side of town and provides revenue through taxation,” Emig said. “However there are a variety concerns that have surfaced … in the end I will not be supporting this and voting no to represent some of the legitimate concerns that have been raised.”

As part of the annexation agreement, QuikTrip would install what city officials described in a memo as “significant infrastructure,” including the extension of Wylie Drive and J.C. Parkway, improvements to Bloomington Heights Road, new sidewalks, multi-use paths and improvements to allow pedestrians to cross Market Street safely.

Prior to voting on all four motions, council members heard residents express their wariness about the proposed development.

“We could do better for the city of Bloomington by providing housing versus fueling stations, said resident Shannon Ramirez. “I just ask that when it is time for you to vote, consider it in your backyard.”

Ramirez said the possible increase in sound and light pollution that would come with the influx of vehicles will create a disturbance for residents in the surrounding neighborhood of Bloomington Heights.

Resident Denise Bologna said the other issue is the lack of promises from QuikTrip about prohibiting overnight parking by truck drivers and pointed toward issues at other travel centers around Bloomington like the TA or Pilot travel centers, which have both seen trucks parked with their engines running throughout the night.

“When asked about the parking situation, a Pilot employee said police leave the truckers alone as long as they’re not blocking traffic,” Bologna said. “If the police aren’t enforcing no parking on Caroline Street, how can our neighborhood be protected from semi trucks parked with engines on along J.C. Parkway and Keen (Crossing).”

stayAPT Suites

In other business, the council approved plans for a hotel at 1032 Wylie Drive. The project is being developed by stayAPT Suites, a North Carolina brand of extended-stay hotels with locations scattered throughout the East Coast and plans to expand in the Midwest.

The vote, taken without discussion during the council’s consent agenda, included approval of a site plan for the development of the 2.3-acre plot and a special use permit for the 76-room hotel.

Notices were previously mailed to 20 property owners within 500 feet of the hotel development. The city’s planning commission held a public hearing April 6 and voted to recommend approval of the plans to the city council.

New restaurant

The council also approved a development agreement with the owners of a new restaurant, Egg Republic, planned for 511 Chancellor Drive. The business owner, Toastman Group II, sought municipal sales tax and food and beverage tax reimbursements as part of its plans to redevelop a vacant former restaurant.

The 4,500-square-foot building had been home to Caffe Italia, which closed in 2018 and has been vacant since.

Under the agreement, half of the sales tax and food and beverage taxes generated by the property would be reimbursed to the Toastman Group II over a five-year period. City staff said the development would not take place without the incentives, which they said were needed to make the project financially feasible.

City staff said the owners operate another restaurant, Jack’s Cafe in LeRoy.

