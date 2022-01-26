Bloomington continues virtual format for city meetings

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington will continue a virtual format for all city meetings through February.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe this month signed a written order to move all meetings to a hybrid of in-person and virtual meetings due to a surge in coronavirus cases in McLean County.

The order was set to expire at the end of the month, but was extended to Feb. 28 unless revoked by the mayor, spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in a Wednesday news release. It is also contingent on the renewal of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus disaster proclamation.

Some city staff and up to 10 members of the public are able to attend the meetings in person.

People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.

All meetings are livestreamed on Bloomington's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

