BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington could see a new $18.5 million residential development featuring luxury apartments and townhomes if the City Council signs off on a redevelopment agreement during its Monday meeting.

According to a proposal submitted in November, the developer, 402 E. Washington LLC, is targeting the development for the site of the former Coachman Motel at 408 E. Washington St., which was demolished in 2008, and the adjacent City of Refuge Ministries Church on Jefferson Street.

The project would add around 24 two-bedroom townhomes with 22 two-car attached garages, as well as a five-story apartment building with first-floor parking and 48 one- or two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors. A 60-space surface parking lot also is included in the project.

The city took ownership of the former Coachman property in 2009 and unsuccessfully sought requests for proposals for the site in 2012. It then acquired a small property just west of the site in 2018 and combined both parcels into 408 E. Washington St.

The City of Refuge Ministries acquired the 135-year-old Jefferson Street church in 2012 but quickly outgrew the space and relocated. Since then, the building has been determined to be in poor condition due to the level of deterioration.

Both targeted sites were included in the Downtown Washington Street TIF District established in 2018.

Should the project move forward, the city would sell the 408 E. Washington St. property to the developer.

The city also would provide reimbursements for the project in the amount of $4.5 million or 24.3% of total projects costs, whichever is less. The reimbursements would come from the tax increment generated by the Washington Street TIF district and the short-term rental tax generated by the project.

The agreement would end once the total amount of reimbursements has been made or Dec. 1, 2042, whichever comes first. The 2042 date is when the TIF district would expire.

According to its fiscal 2022 report to the Illinois comptroller, the Downtown East Washington Street TIF district has generated $775 since it was established in 2018. However, the current assessed value of the district is nearly double its base value.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

