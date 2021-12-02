Bloomington city manager appointed to FEMA advisory council

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Council to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The council includes 35 people and serves as an adviser to the FEMA administrator, including emergency preparedness, protection, response, recovery and mitigation for natural and manmade disasters and acts of terrorism.

Tim Gleason

Gleason

"It's quite an honor," Gleason said Thursday in a news release. "I am excited to represent the city of Bloomington in this national spotlight."

Gleason was appointed to the council in November, and his three-year term began Monday.

The council is made of governmental officials, emergency managers and emergency response providers from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and in the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

