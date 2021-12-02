Bloomington city manager appointed to FEMA advisory council

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Council to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The council includes 35 people and serves as an adviser to the FEMA administrator, including emergency preparedness, protection, response, recovery and mitigation for natural and manmade disasters and acts of terrorism.

"It's quite an honor," Gleason said Thursday in a news release. "I am excited to represent the city of Bloomington in this national spotlight."

Gleason was appointed to the council in November, and his three-year term began Monday.

The council is made of governmental officials, emergency managers and emergency response providers from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and in the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.