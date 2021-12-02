Bloomington city manager appointed to FEMA advisory council

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Council to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The council includes 35 people and serves as an adviser to the FEMA administrator, including emergency preparedness, protection, response, recovery and mitigation for natural and manmade disasters and acts of terrorism.
"It's quite an honor," Gleason said Thursday in a news release. "I am excited to represent the city of Bloomington in this national spotlight."
Gleason was appointed to the council in November, and his three-year term began Monday.
The council is made of governmental officials, emergency managers and emergency response providers from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and in the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.
🎅🏻 16 photos of Bloomington's Christmas parade from the archives
Santa Claus Arrives
Heyworth band parade schedule
The Living Window vignettes
2017 Christmas Parade
Christmas parades kick off holiday season
Keeping the jolly old elf busy
To be honored at Christmas Parade
Holiday parades
Watching last year's Christmas Parade
Three angels
Part of parade
Once Upon a Holiday
Election as queen of the Christmas parade
Walking with a pair of dogs
Horses march in the Christmas Parade
Getting a good look at Santa
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.