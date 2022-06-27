Bloomington City Council to vote on cannabis dispensary permit

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council tonight is slated to consider a special use permit for a cannabis dispensary off West Market Street.

A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Government Center Chambers, on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center.

The city's zoning board approved plans back in May for Project Equity Illinois, Inc., to set up a new adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near the Walmart.

If approved, this would be the city's second adult use dispensary location following the Beyond/Hello dispensary at 118 Keaton Place, which is owned by global cannabis and hemp operator Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi also owns the former Green Solutions at 501 W. Northtown Road in Normal. It has since changed the name to Beyond/Hello and expanded from solely selling medical cannabis to offering recreational sales now.

The developer would purchase the existing 13,760-square-foot retail space and build a 3,840-square-foot retail facility within the vacant property. The remaining space would then be leased out.

The dispensary would sell a variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges and disposables, edibles and beverages, tinctures and topicals, according to city council documents.

Project Equity Illinois plans to add 20 jobs with benefits for full-time employees and anticipates to bring in $300,000 in additional tax revenue each year, according to council documents.

The company currently has seven existing retail locations in other regulated markets.

In other news, the council will be voting on a redevelopment project in the Empire Street Corridor that will include Connect Transit Bus Stops on IAA Drive.

Connect Transit is proposing to construct two new bus shelters, associated ADA-accessible concrete landing pads and ramps, and public sidewalk along a portion of the 500 block of IAA Drive near the McDonalds, Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, and Verizon retail properties.

The council will also be voting on a joint agreement with the Town of Normal and the Ecology Action Center for an energy efficiency program.

This item was originally approved at the meeting on June 13, but is being placed on the agenda again to allow for it to be re-voted upon.

