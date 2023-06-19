BLOOMINGTON — Discussions will continue on the establishment of a special commission to address local gun violence after the Bloomington City Council reached consensus on Monday.

Several aldermen voiced concerns, however, that such a commission could be counterproductive due to the work of local groups like the city's own Public Safety and Community Relations Board that perform similar functions.

According to data presented by Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington in March, there were 42 shots-fired incidents, 15 people shot and five homicides by gun in 2022, compared to 31 shots-fired incidents, 12 people shot and three homicides in 2021.

Alderwoman Mollie Ward, who introduced the initiative, said the goal would be to collect gun violence data, including statistics on suicide, that currently is scattered across various websites and community groups.

The commission then would be able to identify patterns and develop a comprehensive plan to address them.

"I don't see this is a never-ending kind of a commission," Ward said. "I see very concrete, clear mile markers being put in place for when we want reports, when we want recommendations (and) how long this commission will exist."

Alderwoman Donna Boelen countered that the commission would lead to a duplication of services from local groups that already are invested in the reduction of gun violence.

"The police department has its strategic plan (and) they are working on their goals constantly," Boelen said. "I see this Bloomington gun violence commission initiative as creating a silo (and) we don't need to create another silo."

Ward argued that handing this goal over to another group that is not specifically designed for the task runs the risk of the data being "watered down."

The measure had been brought before the council during a committee of the whole meeting in February but aldermen voted to place it on a future agenda for further discussion. It was pushed back again after the city council authorized the use of a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for various violence prevention initiatives.

This money was earmarked to provide for, among other things, access to a national database of ballistic evidence, the purchase of two mobile public safety trailer cameras for public events and the initiation of a gun buyback program.

An ordinance to fund these expenses was amended in March at the request of Ward to include measurable reduction targets and an assessment of the overall success of each program.

Five out of the nine council members said they would like to hear more about the initiative with Aldermen Boelen, Sheila Montney, Nick Becker and Kent Lee saying they don't need to hear more.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said he will have to speak with Ward and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe to determine whether this matter will be introduced as an informational item or as an action item during the next city council meeting.

