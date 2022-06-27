Bloomington City Council approves cannabis dispensary

BLOOMINGTON — Another cannabis dispensary will be making its way to Bloomington after city council members approved a special use permit for a location off West Market Street after a lengthy discussion.

Five council members approved the proposed adult-use dispensary to be opened by Project Equity Illinois, Inc., at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart. Several council members, however, said they felt they had been discouraged by city staff from giving the issue full consideration.

"The impression that I was getting from staff, and it might be an incorrect impression, but the impression I was getting from staff is that we shouldn't be really discussing and talking about this this evening, we should just go along and vote, and vote for it, and not bring up any new concerns or anything like that," Ward 1 Alderman Grant Walch said.

He was among three council members who voted against the measure, along with Sheila Montney (Ward 3) and Nick Becker (Ward 5). It had previously been recommended for approval by the city's zoning board, which held a public hearing in May.

“What I’m saying there is that I think this process needs to be evaluated as to whether or not this is what this council wants,” Montney said. “To have underlying appointed boards and commissions make decisions that we are then in effect disallowed to discuss in detail in the presence of the public.”

Corporate Counsel Jeff Jurgen told council members that their role was to look at the zoning board's recommendation and see if the factors by which proposals are evaluated had been met. The council could vote yes or no, or decide to remand the measure back to the zoning board.

City Manager Tim Gleason said it is not uncommon for staff to get last-minute questions as they prep for a council meeting, and the back-and-forth was meant to put the council on “firm ground as they make a tough decision on any given topic.”

“The biggest reason that staff provided the very strict rules is because we do not want to expose the city to any liability or litigation, where we overstep or we do not do something properly,” Gleason said. “The item that’s before council tonight is to simply vote yes or to vote no.”

Ultimately, Montney motioned to suspend the rules, which Jurgen said could allow for further questioning before the vote.

This will be the city’s second adult-use dispensary location following the Beyond/Hello dispensary at 118 Keaton Place, which is owned by global cannabis and hemp operator Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi also owns the former Green Solutions at 501 W. Northtown Road in Normal. It has since changed its name to Beyond/Hello and expanded from solely selling medical cannabis to offering recreational sales now.

Project Equity Illinois will purchase the existing 13,760-square-foot retail space and build a 3,840-square-foot retail facility within the vacant property. The remaining space would then be leased out.

“We joke that this is ‘Boomington,’ this city is really taking off,” said Conor Johnston, a partner with Project Equity Illinois. “Rivian is exciting with the economic growth here and we’re excited to find a vacant multi-unit retail building on the west side of the city that we can help reinvigorate, bring new foot traffic, to bring new eyes on the ground, cameras, security, economic activity and we will now be (incentivized) to make that the other retail spaces in that building are filled.”

The dispensary will sell a variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges and disposables, edibles and beverages, tinctures and topicals, according to city council documents.

According to council documents, Project Equity Illinois also plans to add 20 jobs with benefits for full-time employees and anticipates bringing in $300,000 in additional tax revenue each year.

The company currently has seven existing retail locations in other regulated markets.

Montney asked Johnston about the six business partners involved with Project Equity Illinois, including him, and whether or not any of those partners reside in Illinois.

Currently, Johnston said, only the majority owner, John Rushing, lives in Illinois, but four of the six partners are originally from the state, with one from the Bloomington-Normal area.

Referencing the volatility of the cannabis industry and the businesses surrounding it, Walch asked whether the company could sell in a year or so, leaving the city to deal with another company.

It is hard to make predictions, Johnston said, but he noted that such transactions would be challenging because cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, making traditional bank loans hard to come by. He sought to offer reassurance on a few key points.

“One is the primary point of contact and the leader for our stores is the general manager who’s local and is a responsible, salaried employee,” Johnston said. “Two is our stores always have a full-time person who is the community liaison, so that person’s email address and phone number is available to you, to every neighborhood group, every merchant, and every member of the council. Those things, we would hope would not change at any point.”

Any new owners would have to show that they can live up to the standards set by the state or local municipality, he said.

“We don’t have plans at this point to sell ownership; that generally is not our model,” he said. “Our model is more like a hotel developer that gets the entitlements, the approvals, raises the money, builds the hotel, and maybe makes a branding agreement.”

Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said the city council previously had "robust conversations" about cannabis before allowing the city's first dispensary. She noted that the state government has a process for evaluating and licensing dispensary operators, leaving city officials left to decide whether they would allow cannabis sales, zoning requirements for such businesses and local taxes on the products.

“At this point in time, everything is in order,” Boelen said. “In other words, the decision and recommendation from the zoning board is within the parameters that we have in place.”

The dispensary will be located further than 500 feet from any protected use areas, such as churches, daycares, schools and parks, including the Constitution Trail. It will be located at least 250 feet from any residential zoning district, with the nearest one being over 1,000 feet away.

The proposed location is also almost five miles from the Beyond/Hello dispensary operating in Bloomington, which is well over the 1,500-foot separation required for cannabis dispensaries.

Currently, the city has a limit of two adult-use cannabis dispensaries. For another to open, city officials would need to change that limit, or one of the two dispensaries would need to close.

Bus stops, sidewalk renewal

The council approved a redevelopment project in the Empire Street Corridor that will include Connect Transit Bus Stops on IAA Drive.

“If you’re all familiar with that site, it’s not a great place to wait on public transit,” said Economic and Community Development Director Melissa Hon. “This will be a huge improvement for the community and for the riders.”

Connect Transit will construct two new bus shelters, associated ADA-accessible concrete landing pads and ramps, and a public sidewalk along a portion of the 500 block of IAA Drive near the McDonalds, Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, and Verizon retail properties.

Currently the existing bus stops in this area are positioned in grass areas and there is no marked crosswalk for riders of northbound buses to cross to the other side of IAA Drive.

The public sidewalk to be constructed by Connect Transit will also tie into the recently constructed public sidewalk adjacent to the Sleep Number retail center, which the developer was required to construct as part of the recent development of the retail strip.

Hon said once the redevelopment project is completed, Connect Transit will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the bus stops and the pads while the city will assume responsibility for the long-term maintenance of the sidewalks and ramps.

The proposed project also qualifies as a tax increment financing eligible public works projects under the Empire Street Corridor TIF District, which was established by the city council in 2016.

The TIF district was made with the intent to induce development within this area and to fund improvements to public infrastructure like this redevelopment project. The redevelopment project will enable the use of TIF funds not to exceed $135,000.

This project will also further the goals outlined in the redevelopment plan for the area including the plan’s goal to provide for safe and efficient traffic circulation. Hon said.

Public Safety Dispatch Contract

The council approved a new labor contract for public safety dispatchers which includes raises of 3.5% each year for the next three years, retroactively beginning on May 1, 2022.

Additional salary steps are included each year of the contract with a 1.5% differential between steps and a $750 signing bonus for each employee in the bargaining unit.

Other changes included modifying the tuition reimbursement language for eligibility to be six months of service, adding a quality assurance officer role and changing the probation period for dispatchers to 18 months, as well as modifying shift and vacation bids to reflect the change.

The financial impact of the wage increase and new steps added in 2022 will be $55,516. The additional cost of the 3.5% increase over the prior year's increase will be $35,731 in 2023 and $36,981 in 2024.

In other news, the council:

Approved a resolution repealing resolution and rescinding approval of the Energy Efficiency Program Agreement;

Authorized the renewal of a joint agreement with the Town of Normal and the Ecology Action Center for an Energy Efficiency Program;

Observed a presentation of the 2021 Annual Fire Department Report

