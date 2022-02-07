Bloomington citizen board to discuss license plate cameras Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The Public Safety Citizen Relations Board will meet Friday to discuss a $59,000 contract with Flock Safety for 10 automatic license plate reader cameras.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. The seven-member board is a citizen advisory committee to the Bloomington police chief and city manager.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and several Bloomington residents have urged the city to allow people to comment and discuss the contract during the PSCRB meeting prior to the city council moving forward with purchasing the cameras.
Some residents have criticized the technology, citing privacy concerns. Others have said the community should be allowed to provide input on the contract before it is approved.
The Bloomington City Council is expected to make a decision on the contract with Flock Safety during its Feb. 14 virtual meeting.
