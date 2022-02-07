 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington citizen board to discuss license plate cameras Friday

  • 0
011622-blm-loc-3cameras

The Bloomington Police Department already uses surveillance cameras like this one mounted on a utility pole at West Market Street and Morris Avenue. The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is urging Bloomington to hold off purchasing automatic license plate readers and to get more input from residents.

BLOOMINGTON — The Public Safety Citizen Relations Board will meet Friday to discuss a $59,000 contract with Flock Safety for 10 automatic license plate reader cameras.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. The seven-member board is a citizen advisory committee to the Bloomington police chief and city manager.

The CDC is planning to publish data on COVID levels in wastewater.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and several Bloomington residents have urged the city to allow people to comment and discuss the contract during the PSCRB meeting prior to the city council moving forward with purchasing the cameras.

Some residents have criticized the technology, citing privacy concerns. Others have said the community should be allowed to provide input on the contract before it is approved.

Watch now: Dads and daughters dance the afternoon away in Bloomington

The Bloomington City Council is expected to make a decision on the contract with Flock Safety during its Feb. 14 virtual meeting. 

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

How did Biden do in his first year?

This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…

Our top five stories of 2021!

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News