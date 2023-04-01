BLOOMINGTON — The four candidates in contested races for seats on the Bloomington City Council may have different agendas but are united on prioritizing infrastructure projects in the future.

Although five council seats are available in Tuesday's consolidated election, only two races are contested. Steven Nalefski and John Wyatt Danenberger are running in the fourth ward while Cody Hendricks and Jordan Baker are competing for the sixth ward seat.

The newly drawn fourth ward runs from Jersey Avenue in the north to just south of Oakland Avenue. Its easternmost border is Veterans Parkway and approaches Main Street to the west.

Nalefski, a political newcomer who retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022, said many of his constituents mentioned that their streets are not being addressed.

Although Bloomington's annual infrastructure investments have been heavily criticized by the public, the city has taken significant steps to provide additional support. This includes the commitment of $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief for infrastructure projects over the next two years.

"I want to continue what the council is doing to increase the funding and make sure we continue to fund as much as we're able to in the budget," Nalefski said.

Nalefski added that he will also prioritize fiscal responsibility and proper funding for the police department.

Danenberger, who has served on the Bloomington Planning Commission for four years, said the No. 1 issue he has heard from constituents is underground sewers and the "invisible infrastructure" under people's homes. This problem became more apparent in the summer of 2021 when Central Illinois experienced severe flooding, he added.

"You see where these sewer systems and these crumbling clay pipes and the disinvestment in these core neighborhoods really came back to bite us," Danenberger said.

Once these underground issues are addressed, Danenberger said he would like to see sidewalk expansions in neighborhoods like Founders Grove, but he doesn't intend to overlook road problems in other districts.

Danenberger added that the city should be offering more incentives to encourage families to live in core neighborhoods.

The sixth ward will cover most of downtown Bloomington when new boundaries go in effect May 1.

Hendricks said the redrawn ward will include some of the western portion of town that sustained flood damage in 2021, and that if the city has the resources to make more of an investment in infrastructure, it should be doing it.

He also lauded the city's investment in capital projects this upcoming fiscal year. Bloomington's fiscal 2024 budget includes $70 million for capital projects. Roughly $10 million of this investment will go toward concrete and asphalt repairs and street resurfacing.

"Hopefully, that won't get pushed back," Hendricks said.

Although the sixth ward is not a sprawling part of town, Hendricks said the city could spur development by offering incentives such as fee waivers for sewage hookups. Other cities have developed housing plans to show prospective developers, and Hendricks said he would like to see Bloomington do the same.

Baker said after knocking on the doors of his constituents, public safety and infrastructure seem to be the two most important issues in his ward.

"I think that's the hallmark of a local representative and that's the kind of representative constituents want," Baker said.

Like Hendricks, Baker said he would like to see an infrastructure investment in the west side of the ward.

But when it comes to housing, Baker said he would like to see a diverse array of housing, including starter homes between $70,000 and $100,000. This will require the repair of unoccupied homes, changes to zoning requirements and the input of stakeholders.

Outside of the fourth and sixth wards, Jenna Kearns was the only petitioner for Bloomington's first ward, Alderwoman Donna Boelen is the only candidate who filed for her second ward seat, and Kent Lee was the only candidate who filed to run in the eighth ward.