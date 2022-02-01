 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington cancels city meetings due to winter storm

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is canceling city meetings ahead of incoming winter weather.

The cancellations affect a planning commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday and a Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting on Thursday.

Both meetings will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Public Safety and Community Relations Board was expected to discuss a plan for the city to purchase 10 automatic license plate readers. The proposal has sparked privacy concerns from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and some citizens.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

