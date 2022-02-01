Bloomington cancels city meetings due to winter storm

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is canceling city meetings ahead of incoming winter weather.
The cancellations affect a planning commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday and a Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting on Thursday.
Both meetings will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Public Safety and Community Relations Board was expected to discuss a plan for the city to purchase 10 automatic license plate readers. The proposal has sparked privacy concerns from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and some citizens.
