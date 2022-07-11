Bloomington approves Market Street garage repairs, views redistricting maps

BLOOMINGTON — A divided Bloomington City Council ultimately approved a contract for repairs to the Market Street parking garage, though several members favored demolishing it altogether.

Four council members approved a $223,687 contract with Western Specialty Contractors to to make repairs that would add an estimated three years of life to the structure, which operates in the block surrounded by Center, Market, Madison and Monroe Streets.

Several council members, however, said they felt it might be time to demolish the structure instead of approving continued repairs.

“My issue, in my heart and in my gut, is this is a can that has been kicked down the road over and over and over again,” said Ward 6 Alderwoman De Urban. “I am not kicking this can.”

The discussion comes as Connect Transit has signaled interest in the space. General Manager David Braun confirmed earlier this year the agency and city officials were exploring possible use of the space that would be similar to Uptown Station in Normal.

Urban was among three council member who voted against the measure, along with Grant Walch (Ward 1) and Mollie Ward (Ward 7). Alderman Jeff Crabill (Ward 8) was not present at the meeting, along with Mayor Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

Facilities Manager Russ Waller compared the repairs to an "insurance policy."

"That work needs to be done to keep the garage safe," he said. "We’ve got a few more years, guessing on how long it’s going to take to get through the study to determine if Connect Transit is truly going to be there."

Because the parking deck is a concrete structure, he said, there could be risks caused by moisture and salt creeping into the fine cracks and expanding the concrete to a severe point.

Alderman Tom Crumpler (Ward 9) questioned the lifespan of the repairs and asked Waller if it would be reasonable to demolish the structure instead of continuing the repairs.

He noted that city officials are evaluating possible replacements, but demolition would cost over $2 million. Because of the ongoing repairs, the city is not charging any fees for parking.

“The thing is nearly 50 years old, it’s way beyond the life of a garage,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen. “I understand that you need to do this Band-Aid now, but I do think ... we need to bite the bullet or at least address these issues so that you can begin to move forward with the actual big fix.”

Redistricting Maps

Council members previewed redistricting map options proposed by city staff and residents that reflect recent population changes based on 2020 Census data.

Illinois law requires that wards be balanced, with no more than a 10% difference in population between districts, said Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.

Based on the 2020 Census data, each ward should have approximately 8,742 people. Out of the nine wards, two show more than a 10% deviation: Ward 7 with 7,711 people (-11.79%); and Ward 8, with 10,973 people (+25.52%), Tyus said.

“The goal tonight is just to introduce the maps openly as part of a meeting. We will have a more in-depth description and discussion at next week's Committee of the Whole meeting with a hopeful vote here in the near future,” Tyus said.

Although only two wards have more than a 10% deviation, it was anticipated the boundaries of several wards will need to be modified to achieve balance. Residents were encouraged to create and propose map options.

City Clerk Leslie Yocum said city staff has developed newly proposed ward maps using GIS redistricting software that allows the proposals to factor in all the legally required factors of compactness, contiguousness, and population deviation.

The city’s proposed maps include:

Map 1 which shows minimal movement but places fourth in the GIS redistricting software;

Map 2 which places first in the software and accomplishes the best deviation in Wards 3, 5 and 9 while accounting for future growth;

Map 3 which ranks third in the software and changes boundaries in Ward 1 and 2;

Map 4 which ranks second and also reutilizes Wards 3, 5, and 9.

Yocum said the public map that was submitted also meets all the qualifications as the state requires.

The next municipal election is April 4, 2023, and candidates for municipal office can begin circulating petitions around Aug. 30. Ideally, the council should have a new ward map adopted prior to the start of petition circulation.

A formal discussion of the redistricting maps will take place at the July 17. Individuals can view the maps and data at bit.ly/Bloomingtonmap.









