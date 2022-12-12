Bloomington approves levy increase to cover public safety pensions

BLOOMINGTON — After months of discussion, the Bloomington City Council voted Monday to approve a 2022 property tax levy that would collect about $1.4 million in new revenue for the city's police and fire pensions.

The city requested a $22 million tax levy, which is about $1.4 million more than last year.

Meanwhile, the council also set the Bloomington Public Library levy at $6.2 million, which was about $5.86 million last year. That increase would allow it to invest an additional $235,000 toward bond debt service related to the library's expansion and renovation and another $167,000 for operating expenses.

Based on projected growth in the city's equalized assessed valuation, or tax base, tax rates are expected to be about the same as last year. With a combined rate of about $1.39 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, the city/library tax bill would be about $765 for a home valued at $165,000.

Both levy requests for taxes payable in 2023 were a part of the same motion.

Aldermen Grant Walch, Sheila Montney and Nick Becker voted against the levy. They and other opponents of the measure argued the city's pension obligations could be fulfilled from other revenue sources while keeping the tax levy flat.

Bloomington resident Jacqueline Beyer said the city needs to show that it values first responders by prioritizing them within the current budgets and allocating new revenue streams such as the cannabis tax and online sales tax toward pensions.

"It won't matter if we have a new pool, a new library (or) a new streetscape if the places aren't that safe," Beyer said.

Without the levy increase, the city would be about $1.8 million short of fulfilling its public safety pension obligations.

Although the new tax levy still puts the city a few hundred thousand dollars short of meeting those obligations, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he is not concerned about covering the remainder.

"We have the revenues to do it," Mwilambwe said. "It could come from the general revenue, sales tax revenue or a number of other options so there's not an issue there."

Photos: Vacant buildings come back online in downtown Bloomington