Bloomington appoints new council member for Ward 1

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council gained a new member Monday with appointment of Grant Walch to serve as Ward 1 alderman.

"It was a strong pool which for me signaled a wide interest for this government. I think that's a very healthy thing," said Alderman Tom Crumpler, Ward 6. "I think he has a genuine interest in improving the quality of life in our community and I support his nomination for Ward 1."

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe nominated Walch, who had no prior experience on a government board.

According to his application, Walch has lived in Bloomington for 21 years, has worked in information technology for over 25 years and now is a technical support engineer for FIS Global, an IT services and consulting firm based in Jacksonville, Fla.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Jamie Mathy who announced in March he would step down from the council because of a business conflict. Mathy also served as mayor pro tem.

Walch is one of seven residents considered for the seat.

"During our conversations it became increasingly clear that Grant is an individual who is forthright and also thoughtful," Mwilambwe said. "I believe he will make a wonderful colleague for council members because we know there's differences of views on the council."

The motion was approved by a 6-2 vote with council members Julie Emig, Ward 4, and Jeff Crabill, Ward 8, voting against Walch's appointment, saying he does not match the policy positions previously held by Mathy.

Emig said she commends Walch for putting himself forward for the role but did not support his appointment because she contends other candidates were more aligned with the former alderman.

"Jamie was just elected last year and he has been elected on prior occasion so we can have some competence that Jamie represented the needs and views of Ward 1 constituents," Crabill said. "I believe this is a selection made to intentionally move the council in a more conservative direction."

Soccer fields

In other business, two separate public hearings dealt with the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and an annexation agreement with Sale Barn Properties LLC for land located north of West Hamilton Road and west of South Main Street, across the street from the Huck’s gas station.

Along with the annexation of the land, the council unanimously approved an ordinance for a site plan and variance for a “sports and fitness establishment” that will include the development of eight soccer fields on the land for Prairie Cities Soccer League and FC Central Illinois.

“We’re pretty excited because we think that it’s gonna bring more traffic to Bloomington-Normal on a lower scale in that area, which should be positive,” said Jeremy Kelley, secretary of the Prairie Cities Soccer League and FC Central Illinois Executive Board. “We want to be good community neighbors and allow people to come in and use the facility, whether that’s an IHSA event, a one-off or a lacrosse game. It’ll all depend on size and availability.”

Both teams have been practicing and hosting matches at their current community fields at 3808 Ireland Grove Road, near the Central Illinois Regional Airport, but their lease with CIRA is ending because of the proximity of the field to the airport’s runways, Kelley said.

Kelley said the area will include two turf-based fields and two grass fields that will be lit and four other training fields. There also are plans to construct a concession stand and bathroom in a later phase of the project as well as connecting to the city’s sewer system.

“This is potentially in my ward and I’m very happy,” said Alderwoman Donna Boelen, Ward 2.

In other business, the council also amended city code to create the Arts and Entertainment Department and include the position of director while returning the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.