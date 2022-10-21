Bloomington Alderwoman Julie Emig on medical leave

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig said she would remain on medical leave through the end of November, citing an "unforeseen health issue."

"I feel buoyed by the community and deeply appreciate the expressions of care and support I have received," Emig said in a statement. "I am lucky to have an incredible family, steadfast friends, and good health insurance — what I wish for us all — and look forward to making a full recovery."

During this time, other council members and city staff will be helping Emig and her constituents with any needs revolving around Ward 4, she said.

Residents who need any assistance should contact the relevant city department and staff at www.tinyurl.com/BloomingotnContacts, send concerns through the myBloomington portal at www.bloomingtonil.gov/i-want-to/report/report-a-concern or on a mobile device with the myBloomington application.

They can also send questions or reach directly out to Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill at jcrabill@cityblm.org.

"I appreciate everyone’s patience as I worked with my healthcare providers to determine the best course of action," Emig said. "I have (re)learned the value of prioritizing what matters most in life. Take heed."