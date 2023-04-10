BLOOMINGTON — A $70 million commitment to capital projects and a $65 million commitment to public safety expenses were some of the items included in a $290 million budget adopted by the Bloomington City council on Monday.

To date, this is the largest spending plan approved by the council.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said this budget continues to build on the local quality of life while covering a number of major projects.

Of the $70 million in capital projects projected for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins May 1, a $10 million investment will be made for concrete and asphalt repairs and resurfacing projects.

"When you combine that with our current year and what will be proposed over the ensuing years, we're projecting, if approved by council, upwards of $60 million in road work," Tyus said. "So it does the basics and it does more, and it addresses the issues that the public has said that they expect from us."

Barring any significant unplanned expenses, Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun said the city is estimated to have a roughly $40 million general fund reserve by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.

Should this hold true, Rathbun said the reserve balance could open the door for discussions about additional capital projects, such as downtown streetscape work or new fire stations.

However, Alderwoman Donna Boelen voiced concerns about the possibility of increased labor and equipment costs based on the volatility of the global market.

Rathbun said it's difficult to predict how high prices will rise but he remains hopeful there will be some stabilization.

The budget was approved by a 7-2 with Aldermen Grant Walch and Sheila Montney voting no.

Montney raised concerns about whether the budget satisfies residents' quality of life and how they would like to see their money spent.

"When I think about the people who live here, one thing that we could do to improve their quality of life would be to allow them keep more of their own money," Montney said.

Because Alderwoman Julie Emig serves as executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, a $45,000 contribution to the museum was removed from the budget and approved separately, with Emig recusing herself.

Other business

The Bloomington City Council also approved a special use request and site plan to allow a new 2,200-square-foot Starbucks location to open at 1609 W. Market St.

The Bloomington Plan Commission intially rejected the proposal after voicing concerns about accessibility for emergency responders and possible traffic obstructions.

The petitioner resubmitted a site plan that included a drive-thru bypass lane, a reduced number of parking spots and perimeter fencing between adjacent residential property.

Although Boelen and Alderwoman De Urban still had concerns about flooding and traffic flow, the council ultimately approved the site plan unanimously.

