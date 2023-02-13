BLOOMINGTON — A $270,000 lobbying agreement that was rejected by the Bloomington City Council in January was reconsidered and accepted on Monday.

The three-year agreement with Thorn Run Partners, a Washington D.C.-based lobbying firm, was a controversial subject for some aldermen who argued that advocating for federal funding for local projects should rest in the hands of the city's congressional representatives.

The terms of the contract presented on Monday were identical to the one from January, but staff added a provision that would allow the city to cancel the agreement without cause with a 30-day written notice.

Members of the public in attendance for Monday's meeting opposed the contract. Bloomington resident Jackie Beyer questioned why the council was allowed to reconsider old business.

"It seems to fly right in the face of democracy," Beyer said.

Under city code, the council may vote may vote to reconsider its action on a matter at the meeting where the original vote was taken or at the next regularly scheduled council meeting after the vote was taken.

The request must be made by an alderman who vote with the prevailing side.

Alderman Tom Crumpler, who voted against the agreement in January, said because the item was on the consent agenda last month, he didn't feel like the council had enough information on lobbying groups and their costs, potential returns on the investment and other entities that use firms like Thorn Run. Items on a consent agenda are usually voted on as a group without discussion.

But after speaking with constituents, Crumpler said he had a better understanding of the motion.

"I've also learned about the level of competition for federal funding among municipalities and other agencies and the potential value lobbyists can provide," Crumpler said.

Alderwoman De Urban, who voted against the agreement last month, said she sometimes has to make decisions on the information right in front of her. But after adjournment in January, Urban said she had the opportunity to conduct the research necessary to make a proper decision.

"I can honestly say at this point that I now regret having clicked no but now I can confidently vote yes on an agenda item here and say that I do understand what I'm saying yes for and I do realize that this is for the benefit of everybody in the city," Urban said.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney, who voted against the agreement, asked why a municipality would feel the need to hire a lobbying firm to interact with its own congressional delegates. And since the agreement requires the city to pay to facilitate these conversations, Montney asked if there has been any communication with Bloomington's two U.S. House members or the state's two senators.

In response, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason maintained that Bloomington's representatives do not have the capacity or the ability to provide outreach to all federal agencies the city is seeking funding from.

The council voted 7-2 to reconsider the motion with Aldermen Montney and Grant Walch voting no. It then voted 6-3 to approve the agreement with Aldermen Nick Becker, Walch and Montney voting no.

