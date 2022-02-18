Black Lives Matter BloNo to host online talk on Pretrial Fairness Act

BLOOMINGTON — Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and the YWCA of McLean County are hosting a virtual community conversation Saturday in defense of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

A public Zoom meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. People must preregister online; the registration link can be found on the Black Lives Matter BloNo Facebook page.

A press release from BLM-BN said the online event will review the basics of the act, share stories from people affected by pretrial detention, and suggest actions people can take to defend the act.

The event is being held in conjunction with Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, and the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice.

The measure was approved January 2021 by the Illinois legislature as part of the SAFE-T act, in the wake of a nationwide movement protesting racism and police brutality following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The Pretrial Fairness Act limits the use of pretrial detention based on the crime a person is accused of, their potential to skip court, and the threat they pose to the community if released.

Illinois House Republicans last month implored the legislature to repeal the SAFE-T Act, saying it would embolden people to break laws and endanger law enforcement.

