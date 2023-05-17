SPRINGFIELD — A years-long effort to expand Central Illinois Regional Airport’s tax base from Bloomington-Normal city limits to encompass all of McLean County is on the runway and about to take flight.

The legislation passed the Illinois House 73-40 Wednesday afternoon. It was amended, so it heads back to the Senate, where an earlier version passed in March, before going to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, would establish the Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority and dissolve all previously existing airport authorities within McLean County.

Instead of confining the airport’s tax base to the Twin Cities, it would expand it to cover the entire county. Proponents of the move say it will spread the tax burden out, thus reducing property tax bills for Bloomington-Normal residents.

CIRA officials have lobbied for the expansion for at least a decade, arguing that it would give them more flexibility to respond to a future crisis or take advantage of development opportunities in the future.

"CIRA is an important cog in the economic engine that supports McLean County and surrounding counties in Central Illinois and this legislation is a vital step in ensuring the long-term viability of CIRA," CIRA Board chairman Alan Sender told the Pantagraph in a statement.

"The entire airport board is gratified at receiving the support of the state House and looks forward to receiving similar supportive action in the state Senate in these last days of the Spring legislative session," he added.

Residents of rural McLean County, under the airport authority for the first time, would likely see their tax bills increase if the bill is signed.

Sender told The Pantagraph last month that owners of a $175,000 home outside Bloomington-Normal are estimated to see a $55 annual increase to their airport tax. Homeowners in Bloomington and Normal, on the other hand, are estimated to see their annual airport tax bill decrease from $83 to $55.

Among those opposed to the bill are a coalition of rural McLean County mayors along with Republican state legislators and the Illinois Farm Bureau.

In addition to spreading out the tax burden across the county, the legislation would allow the airport authority to nearly double its tax rate in the future from 4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 7.5 cents. Airport officials, however, say they have no plans to increase the levy.

For years, the county's state legislative delegation was a reliable backstop halting the effort. In 2017, for instance, then-state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, told airport executive director Carl Olson that he would not advance the effort in Springfield.

But the political terrain has changed. Koehler, a Democrat, picked up significant portions of McLean County following state legislative redistricting in 2021. McLean County voters also state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, to the General Assembly in 2022.

With new legislative allies, the airport authority renewed its push.

Under the legislation, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos will each get two appointments to the seven-person board.

The remaining three appointments will be made by the McLean County Board chairman John McIntyre. Of those, two have to be from rural communities with less than 5,000 residents and one from unincorporated McLean County.

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, who sponsored the legislation in the House, said the it was specifically amended to ensure that all portions of the county would have representation on the new board.

Anna Ziegler, assistant manager of the McLean County Farm Bureau, said she appreciates the amendments to allow for more rural representation on the airport authority board.

However, the farm bureau still opposes the legislation because it imposes a new property tax on rural residents with the possibility of higher rates in the future.

"They're nearly doubling their maximum tax rate without a referendum and that affects Bloomington-Normal as well as rural McLean County," Ziegler said.

Although the new tax rate doesn't mean that the airport will levy at that rate, Ziegler said it still gives them the option without seeking input from the public.

The legislation passed on a party-line vote. House Republicans who represent portions of McLean County voiced their frustration ahead of the vote Wednesday.

"This is a property tax increase on every small community, every farm in McLean County," said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur. "And yet none of these people have had any input into how this process is going down."

Caulkins, to no avail, urged Hoffman to hold the legislation to allow McLean County voters to weigh in via a referendum.

Sender, however, countered that the legislation is "almost identical to the legislation the General Assembly has approved in previous years in support of airports in Peoria, Crawford and DuPage airports."

The bill now heads back to the Illinois Senate, where it is expected to come for a vote in the next couple of days. If passed and signed into law, the authority would take effect within 30 days of initial board appointments being made.

Drew Zimmermann contributed to this report.

