Biles enters race for McLean County Board District 8, Watchinski not running

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board district 8 will have at least one new member following the 2022 election.

Shayna Watchinski, a Democrat who has served in district 8 since 2018, said she is not seeking reelection this year.

“It has been an honor to represent District 8 for the last four years. But it is time for me to pursue new paths,” Watchinski said in a statement.

Vying for her seat is Jeanne Biles, a Democrat from Bloomington who announced her bid for the McLean County Board District 8 spot Tuesday.

Watchinski said she is endorsing Biles, as they share “concerns for improving mental health resources in McLean County and ensuring the McLean County Nursing home remains an option for families.”

District 8 covers a large portion of west Bloomington.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve my district and to join Lea Cline and the other elected board members as we address the issues relevant to our community,” Biles said.

Cline, also a Democrat who has served in district 8 since 2020, announced her bid for reelection to the county board on Tuesday.

“I’m dedicated to continuing my advocacy for our historic neighborhoods and infrastructure, and the improvement of services for our community’s most vulnerable residents,” Cline said.

Cline currently sits on the county’s transportation committee, land use and development committee, and the Legislative subcommittee.

She said that despite her time on the board being “busy and unusual” – with the COVID pandemic – “some big strides” were made in the last year plus. She pointed to the county’s first time handing the once-a-decade redistricting and mapmaking process to independent committees comprised of community members “rather than allowing backroom deals to determine voter representation.”

