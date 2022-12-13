Beard resigns as McLean County GOP chair

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — After serving as chair of the McLean County Republican Central Committee for the last five years, Connie Beard is passing the torch.

Beard resigned from her position effective Tuesday due to a local change of residence and family needs, according to a new release. Dennis Grundler, the committee's vice chair, will complete Beard's term, which ends in 2024.

Beard said her family is staying in Illinois and that she will continue to work for a better McLean County.

"As we have lowered the average age of our GOP board considerably with our last convention, I am pleased and confident that Dennis will be able to lead our party with fresh ideas and vigor," Beard said. "The fight for our founding principles must carry on and I pray the younger generations will pick up the torch and lead."

Among Grundler's first orders of business will be to work with other county chairs to find candidates to replace Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Rep. Keith Sommer. Both legislators announced their resignations this month.

Illinois lawmakers worked until the early hours of Saturday to pass a $46.5 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a $1.8 billion package of mostly-temporary tax cuts.

Connie Beard

Beard
